All The Links You Need For the 2020 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

The 2020 Pro Swim Series resumes this week in Knoxville after the fall 2019 season opener in Greensboro. We’ve got all the links you need to prep for, watch, and follow this weekend’s meet.

PRIZE MONEY FORMAT

Full prize Money Format here

Individual events:

First place = $1,500

Second place = $1000

Third place = $500

Top prelims swim (in FINA points) at each meet:

$1500 to top woman and top man

Top overall swim (in FINA points) for the whole series:

$10,000

Current prize money lists

Event Schedule

Thursday

800 free

Friday

200 free

100 breast

100 fly

400 IM

Saturday

200 fly

50 free

100 back

200 breast

400 free

Sunday

1500 free

200 IM

200 back

100 free

Live Stream Schedule & Links

DATE NETWORK TIME (ET) EVENT LIVE OR DELAY WEBCAST January 16 N/A 4 p.m. ET 800m Freestyle Live usaswimming.org January 17 N/A 9:30 a.m. ET Day 2 Prelims Live usaswimming.org January 17 NBC Sports Network 6:30-8 p.m. ET Day 2 A Finals Live nbcsports.com January 17 NBC Sports Network 6:30 p.m. ET Day 2 B Finals Live usaswimming.org January 18 N/A 9:30 a.m. ET Day 3 Prelims Live usaswimming.org January 18 NBC Sports Network 6:30-8 p.m. ET Day 3 A Finals Live nbcsports.com January 18 N/A 6:30 p.m. ET Day 3 B Finals Live usaswimming.org January 19 N/A 9:30 a.m. ET Day 4 Prelims/1500m Freestyle Live usaswimming.org January 19 N/A 6:30 p.m. ET Day 4 Finals Live usaswimming.org