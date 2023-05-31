Kayky Mota Hits Fukuoka-Worthy Time To Open Brazilian Championships

2023 ABSOLUTE BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 Absolute Brazilian Swimming Championships kicked off tonight from Santos Dumont with swimmers vying for World Championships, World Junior Championships and World University Games roster spots.

Right off the bat, the men’s 400m free saw Guilherme Da Costa notch his spot on the Fukuoka roster with a victory in the men’s 400m free.

Hitting a time of 3:47.31, Da Costa not only notched the sole time of the field under the 3:50 threshold, but he dipped under the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut of 3:48.15 needed for this summer’s World Championships.

Following suit was Kayky Mota in the men’s 100 fly, with the University of Tennessee swimmer claiming a victory in a time of 51.95. The time represents a big-time personal best, overtaking his previous PB of 52.42 earned just last month at the Pro Swim Series in Westmont.

His effort his evening narrowly dipped under the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut of 51.96 needed for Fukuoka and represented the sole sub-52 second outing of the field.

The women’s 50m back saw Julia Goes get it done for gold in 28.63 while Guilherme Basseto clinched the victory in the men’s edition of the race in 24.91. Basseto’s effort cleared the CBDA-manded QT of 25.16 needed for Fukuoka.

Additional Winners