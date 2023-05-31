LIVEBARN Race of the Week: Caroline Jouisse Wins Wild Sprint at End of 10K in Setubal

We don’t usually feature open water swimming in our race of the week series, but the five-woman sprint to the finish in the 10km at Saturday’s World Cup stop in Setubal concluded with a must-watch ending.

After two hours of racing off the coast of Portugal, France’s Caroline Jouisse came from toward the back of the pack to pass 2016 Olympic and 2022 World Champion Sharon van Rouwendaal, claiming her first career World Cup victory at 29 years old. Remarkably, Italy’s Arianna Bridi (2:01:13.0), van Rouwendaal (2:01:13.0), Hungary’s Betti Fabian (2:01:13.5), and Italy’s Ginevra Taddeucci (2:01:13.6) were all within a second and a half of Jouisse (2:01:12.1).

This is your LIVEBARN Race of the Week because Jouisse found an extra gear to pull off an unlikely comeback against an open water legend in van Rouwendaal. The announcers seemed to count her out with 200 meters to go, and even toward the finish her blue cap remained out of sight behind the leaders. Nevertheless, Jouisse prevailed to move up to third in this year’s World Cup series standings with 1,300 points.

