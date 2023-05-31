Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

LIVEBARN Race of the Week: Caroline Jouisse Wins Wild Sprint at End of 10K in Setubal

We don’t usually feature open water swimming in our race of the week series, but the five-woman sprint to the finish in the 10km at Saturday’s World Cup stop in Setubal concluded with a must-watch ending.

After two hours of racing off the coast of Portugal, France’s Caroline Jouisse came from toward the back of the pack to pass 2016 Olympic and 2022 World Champion Sharon van Rouwendaal, claiming her first career World Cup victory at 29 years old. Remarkably, Italy’s Arianna Bridi (2:01:13.0), van Rouwendaal (2:01:13.0), Hungary’s Betti Fabian (2:01:13.5), and Italy’s Ginevra Taddeucci (2:01:13.6) were all within a second and a half of Jouisse (2:01:12.1).

This is your LIVEBARN Race of the Week because Jouisse found an extra gear to pull off an unlikely comeback against an open water legend in van Rouwendaal. The announcers seemed to count her out with 200 meters to go, and even toward the finish her blue cap remained out of sight behind the leaders. Nevertheless, Jouisse prevailed to move up to third in this year’s World Cup series standings with 1,300 points.

ABOUT LIVEBARN

LiveBarn is the global leader in live streaming of amateur and youth sporting events and is the official supplier of live and on-demand video streaming services for swimming pools utilized by USA Swimming member clubs. LiveBarn works directly with USA Swimming clubs to install their Live Streaming technology in pools across the country. LiveBarn is installed in over 1,200 venues broadcasting over 2,700 streams with additional partners added weekly. As a global company, they provide live streaming from US, Canada, Sweden and Israel, broadcasting swimming, ice hockey, baseball, basketball/volleyball and soccer. To learn more, please visit livebarn.com.

FOLLOW LIVEBARN

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

LiveBarn is a SwimSwam partner.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!