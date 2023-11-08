Bring LiveBarn’s Livestreaming Solution to Your Pool!

Courtesy of LiveBarn, a SwimSwam Partner.

LiveBarn is the global leader and trusted source for live streaming of amateur and youth sporting events. As the official supplier of live and on-demand video streaming services for swimming pools utilized by USA Swimming member clubs, LiveBarn works directly with USA Swimming clubs to install their live streaming technology in pools across the country at no cost to the venue.

Partner Benefits Include:

Live streaming technology is provided at no cost to the facility

Digital scoreboard overlay software is provided at no cost to the facility

Swimmers, families, coaches, and more can access live streaming and on-demand replays from meets and events held at your pool

Quarterly percentage of revenue share based on subscribers gained via your personal venue code

Continuous support and marketing assistance

LiveBarn is installed in over 1,200 venues broadcasting over 2,700 streams with additional partners added weekly. As a global company, they provide live streaming from US, Canada, Sweden and Israel, broadcasting swimming, ice hockey, baseball, basketball/volleyball and soccer. To learn more, click here or visit livebarn.com.

ABOUT LIVEBARN

