FINIS Set of the Week: Race Pace!

This week’s set of the week comes from James Wong, Malaysian National Para-Swimmer and 2018 Asian Para Games bronze medalist.

A practice that I enjoyed recently – a race pace set that gets more intense the further along you go. Skills critical!

4 x 50 Dive @ 200P @ 1:30

400 F/s @ A2

6 x 35 Dive @100P @ 1:30

400 F/s @ A2

8 x 20 Dive @ 50P @ 1:30

400F/s @ A2

(Dives are opening speed)

The FINIS Tempo Trainer Pro can be used 2 ways in the 400s – set it to your desired pace or stroke rate! Also, the Finis Snorkel can be used to focus on technique.

