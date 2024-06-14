Calling All Swim Coaches To The District Tap In Indy Thursday June 20th 10pm

2024 is the year of the swimming coach. Coaches are coming into their power on the national stage with support from the American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA), and thanks to ASCA CEO Jennifer LaMont, SwimSwam, ASCA and Fluidra are hosting a COACH SOCIAL Thursday, June 20th, 10pm to midnight at The District Tap in downtown Indy. Complimentary food and beverages are courtesy of our good friends at Fluidra. We want to see you there! Mark Thursday night in your calendar!

SwimSwam editor-in-chief Braden Keith is at the District Tap now!

FOR DISTRICT TAP DETAILS ABOUT SWIMSWAM’S INDY HQ, BRADEN KEITH EXPLAINS IT BEST HERE:

For three straight Olympic Trials meets in Omaha, SwimSwam was posted up at the same location, albeit a different owner for each round.

In 2024, a new city dictates a new HQ, and from June 15-23, SwimSwam will be spending most of our days at The District Tap in downtown Indianapolis. The restaurant and sports bar is located 1 block from the Gainbridge Field House and is a huge space with a big bar, big windows, big TVs, and tons of seating. Michael Cranfill, the proprietor of The District Tap, is a local commercial real estate developer who thought he could do something better in a space that had been a revolving door. So he created The District Tap (now with two locations), where the food is damn good, the beer choices are insane, and where kids and adults can feel comfortable.

Located at the corner of E. Georgia Street and South Meridian, it will also be one of the best people-watching spots for the duration of the Trials. That’s because it will sit at the heart of Indy Sports Corp’s Block Party main attraction, which throughout the week will have vendors, artwork, a Swim Up Bar, a scale Eiffel Tower replica, and live concerts. Patio seats at The District Tap will be in high demand.

It’s also where SwimSwam will be posted up throughout the day and after finals, working, doing interviews with top swimmers of today and the past, catching the ‘vibe’ of the meet from fans, and maybe taking an occasional nap. If you come at the right time, *you* might even get a chance to guest star on a SwimSwam Breakdown.

So come talk haircuts with Coleman, gab about the impact of Caitlin Clark with Yanyan, share a carrot smoothie with Mel, or debate the finer points of pool currents with Barry. SwimSwam will have about 20 staff members in Indianapolis, and we’d love to meet y’all.

Personal Aside: if you’re like me, and after 7 days of eating out at a meet like this, you just crave a vegetable…The District Tap might have the best broccoli I’ve ever eaten.