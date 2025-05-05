2025 Ohio State Swimming Gold Medal Camps and Clinics – Sign Up Today

2025 Ohio State Swimming Gold Medal Clinics – Sign Up Today

These clinics will provide each camper with the best opportunity to enhance their skills while focusing on the technical details of each stroke from a Gold Medal producing program and staff.

McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion

Learn From The Best

Bill Dorenkott, who has over 30 years of experience as a head coach at the collegiate level, enters his 16th overall season at Ohio State in 2023-24; he enters his seventh season as the Director of Swimming & Diving after spending nine seasons working with the women’s team exclusively. His programs are among the best, if not the best, in the Big Ten Conference. Consider:

The 2022-23 women’s team won its fourth consecutive Big Ten championship and earned its best program finish (sixth) at the NCAA Championships;

The 2022-23 men’s team finished second at the conference championship;

Each program has finished in the Top 3 at the Big Ten championships for six consecutive years; and

Dorenkott was named the women’s swimming coach of the year last year, his fourth such honor in as many years and fourth of his career;

Dorenkott is the longest tenured coach in the Big Ten, entering his 29th season within the conference.

Dorenkott has also guided the women’s team to eight Top 20 finishes at the NCAA championships, including a program-best sixth in 2023, and he has coached the men’s program to a Top 10 finish four times.

Dorenkott has guided seven teams to Big Ten championships, including the Penn State women three times – in 2002, 2005 and 2006 – in addition to the Ohio State women in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

April 27, 2025

May 3, 2025

May 11, 2025

May 18, 2025

Ages: Ages 8 to 18

Location: McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion

Camp Staff: Campers will be coached by Director of Swimming & Diving, Bill Dorenkott

These clinics will give each camper the best opportunity to showcase their skills while developing more technique with each stroke from a Gold Medal caliber program. Learn from one of the best, Coach Bill Dorenkott, your Big Ten Conference Swimming Coach of the year. Sign up for one, or sign up for all four! Sunday April 28th – Freestyle, Saturday May 4th – Breaststroke, Sunday May 12th – Backstroke, Sunday May 19th – Butterfly.

Check-in: 11:30am

Instruction: 12:00pm-2:30pm

Friday, June 13 – Sunday, June 15: High Performance Clinic

Monday, June 16 – Thursday, June 19: Resident & Commuter Camp

Friday, June 20 – Sunday, 22: High Performance Clinic

Ages: Resident and Commuter Camp: 12 – 18 years old

High Performance Clinic: 8 – 18 years old

Location: McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion

These clinics will give each camper the best opportunity to showcase their skills while developing more technique with each stroke from a Gold Medal caliber program. Camp will be headquartered at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion located at 1847 Neil Avenue Columbus, OH 43210. The check-in location will be in the McCorkle Lobby.

Check-ins: 9:30am on the following dates:

Monday, June 3

Friday, June 7

Monday, June 10

Friday, June 14

Monday, June 17

Friday, June 21

Welcome Remarks: 10:30am

Instruction: 10:30am-12:30pm, 1:15pm-3:15pm

Check-out: 4:00pm for Day Campers

HIGH PERFORMANCE DETAILS

LIMITED TO 50 PARTICIPANTS!

OSU Swimming is excited to offer a unique opportunity to take a deep dive into getting to the next level with our high performance clinics. These sessions are targeted towards competitive swimmers that are competing regularly, and have USA Swimming Motivational A time standards for their age group or faster.

These clinics are excellent opportunities for groups to come from the same club, or individuals wanting to attend on their own. Classroom sessions will be held before each aquatic session to review current best technique and practices, as well as talks by the Buckeyes High Performance Circle from Strength and Conditioning, Nutrition, Athletic Training, and Mental Preparation and Resiliency, and how to find a place to swim in college. All of our sessions will be led by current full time Ohio State Coaches and assisted by current and former student athletes and coaches.

Each clinic will have two water sessions per day that will involve training and technique. Athletes will be grouped according to age and ability. Lunch will be provided. Immediate video feedback will be available at each session from our 5 above and underwater Sideline Scout Camera Systems.

Training sessions will include sessions on resistance in the water training using Power Towers, stretchcordz, and drag sox; underwater kicking technique and power development; race pace training; race strategy; best techniques and breathing strategies for racing; starts and turns.

Further, these clinics are limited to 50 participants which means a high level of individual attention. Lastly, the June 14-16 and 21-23 clinics time up well with Olympic Trials. Indianapolis is only a 2.5 hour drive from Columbus, meaning an individual or team could make an experience out of it and attend the clinics, then head to Trials for a great week of swimming.

Friday, June 13 – Sunday, June 15: High Performance Clinic

Friday, June 20 – Sunday, 22: High Performance Clinic

