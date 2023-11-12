LIVEBARN Race of the Week: Kaii Winkler Hits 1:32.68 in 200 Free For New National HS Record

Kaii Winkler kicked off his final high school swimming meet with a national high school record. At the FHSAA Class 1A State Championships, Winkler dominated his first event, the 200 free, torching a 1:32.68.

He is just the fifth American high schooler to go under 1:33 in the event. He joins Drew Kibler, Carson Foster, Aaron Shackell, and Henry McFadden in the elite club. The swim was a best by .63 seconds, bettering his 1:33.28 from March 2023.

Courtesy: KiteRepublic (via Youtube)

It was Shackell’s national high school record that Winkler broke. Shackell set his standard at 1:32.85 earlier this year in February.

Splits Comparison: Winkler vs. Shackell

KAII WINKLER, NOV. 2023 AARON SHACKELL, FEB. 2023 50 free 21.18 21.46 100 free 44.71 (23.53) 44.81 (23.35) 150 free 1:08.44 (23.73) 1:08.75 (23.94) 200 free 1:32.68 (24.24) 1:32.85 (24.10)

It was Winkler’s first and third 50s that helped him break Shackell’s record by .17 seconds. He was out .28 seconds faster than Shackell’s, which gave him the padding he needed as Shackell’s pace crept up on him in the final 50 yards.

Part of what makes the swim so impressive is that it comes just four months after he suffered fractures in his left wrist and right elbow after he was hit by a car right before the 2023 U.S. National Championships in June. He was far from finished though, setting a second national high school record in the 100 freestyle (42.14). He swam another personal best in the 100 fly (46.33).

