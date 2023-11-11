Where Are Top 25 Teams Racing During NCAA Midseason Invites?

Midseason invites are upon us, with less than one week until the vast majority of Power Five schools take to pools across the country with (varying degrees) of rest for the first time (maybe) this season.
We released our pre-invite NCAA Power Rankings on Friday, and now we’ll outline where each of the teams that cracked the top 25 will be racing at midseason.
- 2023-24 NCAA Women’s Power Rankings: November Edition
- 2023-24 NCAA Men’s Power Rankings: November Edition
The Tennessee Invite will feature the host Vols alongside Virginia and Virginia Tech, the NC State Invite will feature Arizona State alongside the host Wolfack, and an intriguing lineup will join the Buckeyes at the Ohio State Invite with Louisville, Indiana and Cal all in the mix, plus Notre Dame.
Texas will host USC, Stanford and Wisconsin in Austin, while SEC foes will square off in Athens as the Bulldogs host Florida and Auburn at the UGA Invite, along with Michigan and FSU.
2023 TENNESSEE INVITE
- Date: November 15-17, 2023
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee (Host: Tennessee)
- Top 25 Teams: Virginia, Tennessee, UNC, Virginia Tech, Alabama
2023 UGA FALL INVITE
- Date: November 16-18, 2023
- Location: Athens, Georgia (Host: Georgia)
- Top 25 Teams: Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Auburn, Florida State
2023 OSU INVITE
- Date: November 16-18, 2023
- Location: Columbus, Ohio (Host: Ohio State)
- Top 25 Teams: Louisville, Indiana, Ohio State, Cal, Notre Dame
2023 TEXAS INVITATIONAL
- Date: November 15-18, 2023
- Location: Austin, Texas (Host: Texas)
- Top 25 Teams: Texas, USC, Stanford, Wisconsin
2023 NC STATE/GAC INVITE
- Date: November 16-18, 2023
- Location: Greensboro, N.C. (Host: NC State)
- Top 25 Teams: NC State, Arizona State, Duke
2023 ART ADAMSON INVITE
- Date: November 15-17, 2023
- Location: College Station, Texas (Host: Texas A&M)
- Top 25 Teams: Texas A&M, LSU
2023 SMU INVITE
- Date: November 15-18, 2023
- Location: Dallas, Texas (Host: SMU)
- Top 25 Teams: SMU, Miami (FL)
2023 MIZZOU INVITE
- Date: November 15-17, 2023
- Location: Columbia, Missouri (Host: Mizzou)
- Top 25 Teams: Mizzou
2023 PURDUE INVITE
- Date: November 16-18, 2023
- Location: West Lafayette, Indiana (Host: Purdue)
- Top 25 Teams: Purdue
2023 MINNESOTA INVITE
- Date: November 29-December 2, 2023
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota (Host: Minnesota)
- Top 25 Teams: Cal, Minnesota
