Where Are Top 25 Teams Racing During NCAA Midseason Invites?

Midseason invites are upon us, with less than one week until the vast majority of Power Five schools take to pools across the country with (varying degrees) of rest for the first time (maybe) this season.

We released our pre-invite NCAA Power Rankings on Friday, and now we’ll outline where each of the teams that cracked the top 25 will be racing at midseason.

The Tennessee Invite will feature the host Vols alongside Virginia and Virginia Tech, the NC State Invite will feature Arizona State alongside the host Wolfack, and an intriguing lineup will join the Buckeyes at the Ohio State Invite with Louisville, Indiana and Cal all in the mix, plus Notre Dame.

Texas will host USC, Stanford and Wisconsin in Austin, while SEC foes will square off in Athens as the Bulldogs host Florida and Auburn at the UGA Invite, along with Michigan and FSU.

2023 TENNESSEE INVITE

Date: November 15-17, 2023

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee (Host: Tennessee)

Top 25 Teams: Virginia, Tennessee, UNC, Virginia Tech, Alabama

2023 UGA FALL INVITE

Date: November 16-18, 2023

Location: Athens, Georgia (Host: Georgia)

Top 25 Teams: Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Auburn, Florida State

2023 OSU INVITE

Date: November 16-18, 2023

Location: Columbus, Ohio (Host: Ohio State)

Top 25 Teams: Louisville, Indiana, Ohio State, Cal, Notre Dame

2023 TEXAS INVITATIONAL

Date: November 15-18, 2023

Location: Austin, Texas (Host: Texas)

Top 25 Teams: Texas, USC, Stanford, Wisconsin

2023 NC STATE/GAC INVITE

Date: November 16-18, 2023

Location: Greensboro, N.C. (Host: NC State)

Top 25 Teams: NC State, Arizona State, Duke

2023 ART ADAMSON INVITE

Date: November 15-17, 2023

Location: College Station, Texas (Host: Texas A&M)

Top 25 Teams: Texas A&M, LSU

2023 SMU INVITE

Date: November 15-18, 2023

Location: Dallas, Texas (Host: SMU)

Top 25 Teams: SMU, Miami (FL)

2023 MIZZOU INVITE

Date: November 15-17, 2023

Location: Columbia, Missouri (Host: Mizzou)

Top 25 Teams: Mizzou

2023 PURDUE INVITE

Date: November 16-18, 2023

Location: West Lafayette, Indiana (Host: Purdue)

Top 25 Teams: Purdue

2023 MINNESOTA INVITE