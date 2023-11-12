Futures Finalist Zane Nall (2024) Sends Verbal to Old Dominion

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Zane Nall has announced his verbal commitment to swim and study at Old Dominion University starting in Fall 2024. Nall hails from Utica, Michigan and attends Eisenhower Utica High School. He recently made the switch from Utica Shelby Swim Club to train year-round with OLY Swimming.

Nall specializes in butterfly and mid-distance freestyle. He was a member of the Michigan state record-breaking 800 free relay, set at the 2022 Speedo Sectionals in Ithaca, NY. Nall produced a 1:46.78 leg swimming third to help his team to a 5th place finish. His best 200 free time was set just a few weeks earlier (1:45.46).

While Nall’s best yards times are from 2022, he set a trio of personal bests in meters at last summer’s West Fargo Futures. In three finals appearances, Nall clocked 58.44 in the 100 fly, 2:09.47 in the 200 fly, and 2:00.15 in the 200 free. He’s also been rapidly dropping time in backstroke so far this season, though he still has a ways to go to reach the level of his fly and free times.

Best SCY Times:

100 fly – 51.96

200 fly – 1:53.86

200 free – 1:45.46

500 free – 4:45.89

Old Dominion is a Division 1 Mid-Major program. The men are set to compete in the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) starting this season, after spending the past 14 seasons in the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA). The rest of the men’s teams in the CCSA will be joining them as well, alongside SMU and Florida Atlantic. Old Dominion has been led by alumna Jess Livsey (‘04) since 2019.

Nall would have been Old Dominion’s 3rd fastest performer in the 500 free last season, just under two seconds away from making finals at the CCSA Championships. He is the first public commitment for Old Dominion’s incoming class of 2028.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

