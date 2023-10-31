Caeleb Dressel Said He Lost A Lot Of Muscle Mass And He Has Got To Gain It Back

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel was back in the pool racing for the first time since the 2023 U.S. World Championship Trials. At the Florida-Virginia dual meet Caeleb negative split a 1:34.9 200 yard freestyle, and he clocked a 45.9 100 yard butterfly.
In this interview Caeleb provides more context to his performances back in June at U.S. World Trials, noting that he simply didn’t have the power needed — the muscle needed— to race like he had in 2020-2021. That fact was threadbare in the 50 freestyle. Caeleb said he raced at 195 to 200 pounds in peak condition. Back in June he was 184 pounds. On that long, 8-month, mental break, Caeleb lost muscle mass, something he’s working to regain on the run-up to the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials.
Caeleb talked in depth with SwimSwam about his 8-month break from training, detailing that it was a true break from the pool and the weight room. See that interview here.
This is Caeleb’s third run-up to U.S. Olympic Trials. His feels his training is on-point and he wouldn’t change a thing.
It’s way too early to make predictions. While Dressel’s October exhibition yards races were impressive, racing yards does not reflect Olympic pool prowess. Dressel should get some meters racing in before the end-of-year holiday. Stay tuned.
This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.
Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.
Mel restraining himself on not making a prediction.
…frankly, I don’t know what to predict. The range of potential is so vast at this point… 8 months is a very long break, HOWEVER, I do remember when Pablo Morales took off over 3 years (1988-1991). He showed up on deck at Stanford and the swimmers said he was way overweight and out of shape, but Pablo got fit fast, and he swam faster and faster over that Olympic run-up and kicked butt in Barcelona. While that was possible 30-40 years ago, I think competition is much more intense now. The bar is higher.
…Pablo returned to training Sept 1991. He won 100 fly gold and 4×100 medley gold at the Barcelona Olympics.