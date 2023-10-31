Caeleb Dressel Said He Lost A Lot Of Muscle Mass And He Has Got To Gain It Back

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel was back in the pool racing for the first time since the 2023 U.S. World Championship Trials. At the Florida-Virginia dual meet Caeleb negative split a 1:34.9 200 yard freestyle, and he clocked a 45.9 100 yard butterfly.

In this interview Caeleb provides more context to his performances back in June at U.S. World Trials, noting that he simply didn’t have the power needed — the muscle needed— to race like he had in 2020-2021. That fact was threadbare in the 50 freestyle. Caeleb said he raced at 195 to 200 pounds in peak condition. Back in June he was 184 pounds. On that long, 8-month, mental break, Caeleb lost muscle mass, something he’s working to regain on the run-up to the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials.

Caeleb talked in depth with SwimSwam about his 8-month break from training, detailing that it was a true break from the pool and the weight room. See that interview here.

This is Caeleb’s third run-up to U.S. Olympic Trials. His feels his training is on-point and he wouldn’t change a thing.

It’s way too early to make predictions. While Dressel’s October exhibition yards races were impressive, racing yards does not reflect Olympic pool prowess. Dressel should get some meters racing in before the end-of-year holiday. Stay tuned.

Follow Caeleb Dressel on Instagram here.

Follow Gold Medal Mel on Instagram here.

RECENT SWIMSWAM VIDEOS

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.