Leonardo De Deus Captures World Championships Qualifying Time In 200 Fly

2023 ABSOLUTE BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 Absolute Brazilian Swimming Championships continued on today with multiple swimmers clocking World Championships-worthy times.

The women’s 200m IM saw Bruna Leme get it done for gold, with the 21-year-old stopping the clock in a time of 2:12.71. That not only defeated the domestic field tonight but it also dipped under the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut of 2:12.98 needed to qualify for this summer’s main event in Fukuoka.

Entering this meet, Leme’s personal best in this 2IM rested at the 2:18.49 clocked on the 2019 Mare Nostrum Tour. She scorched that previous effort to claim gold here.

On her result, Leme said, “Inexplicable this time, because I was looking for this for a long time, but some adjustments needed to be made in my head and, now, everything worked out. For everything that is happening, achieving this result is surreal.”

Following suit was Leonardo De Deus in the men’s 200m fly. De Deus got to the wall in a mark of 1:55.47, clearing the World Aquatics ‘A’ time by over a second. Luiz Melo earned silver in 1:57.61, although his time was off the 1:56.71 marker for Fukuoka.

De Deus is the reigning Pan American Games champion in this 2fly event and also was a finalist at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, placing 6th in 1:55.19.

On his performance this evening, De Deus stated, “It had been a while since Brazilian swimming had expected me to swim at this level. After a sabbatical year, which I took for my family, I returned with the focus on training this year and there is still a lot of Leo de Deus”

Additional winners included Leonardo Santos hitting 1:59.77 in the men’s 200m IM, although he needed at least 1:59.53 to make the squad for this summer’s World Championships.

Guilherme Da Costa posted a winning effort of 15:17.87 to take gold in the 1500m free, but he needed to meet at least 15:04.64 to secure his spot on the Brazilian roster for Fukuoka.