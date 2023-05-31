Memphis Rapper NLE Choppa Features Swimmer Michael Andrew in New Music Video “Champions”

Rapper NLE Choppa’s new music video for his singles Champions dropped on Wednesday afternoon featuring American swimmer and Olympic gold medalist Michael Andrew. The video had over 50,000 views on YouTube in its first hour.

The video features a number of champion athletes, including

two-time WNBA champion Jewel Lloyd,

15-time World Champion boxer Floyd Mayweather,

high school regional football champions Fairley High School in Memphis,

2022 Super Bowl Champion Odell Beckham Jr,

Collegiate basketball legend Nancy Liebermann,

California girls’ basketball state champions Sierra Canyon,

LSU women’s basketball NCAA Champions Angel Reese and Flau’ Jae Johnson,

15-time World Champion boxer Mike Tyson,

NBA Champions Lebron James, Kyrie Irving, .

It also features champions from outside of the world of sports, including rapper David Sabastian, identified as “Skid Row Champion” because the proceeds of his Skid Row fashion line go to help families of the Skid Row area of Los Angeles, which has one of the largest homeless populations in the country, and Cornerstone Denver Prep Reward School, where students combined to read over 40 million words for the NLE Reading Champions.

It even includes the clothing line Champion.

The video opens with Andrew swimming butterfly in a pool and flexing wearing his Olympic gold medal alongside Choppa, with a later underwater scene of Choppa boxing in the pool.

Some behind-the-scenes shows Choppa and Andrew swimming together, with Choppa demonstrating a decent start off the blocks.

Choppa, from Memphis, Tennessee, has released two full-length studio albums, including Cottonwood 2 earlier this year. His single “Slut Me Out” in 2022 peaked at #4 on the US rap charts and #28 on the Billboard Hot 100. He has 7 platinum singles and an additional 5 gold singles.

His Spotify channel has over 22 million monthly listeners, with his most-listened to songs earning almost half-a-billion plays each. Across all platforms, his music has over 3 billion cumulative streams.

Andrew, who swam on the US Olympic gold medal winning and World Record breaking 400 medley relay at the Tokyo Games, has amassed a significant online following of his own: he has 195,000 Instagram followers, which ranks him 23rd-most among active swimmers.