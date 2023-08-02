2023 World University Games: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

DAY 2 FINALS SCHEDULE

Women’s 100 free – semifinals

Men’s 50 fly – final

Men’s 100 back – final

Women’s 50 fly – final

Men’s 100 breast – final

Women’s 100 breast – semifinals

Men’s 200 IM – semifinals

Men’s 200 free – semifinals

Women’s 200 back – final

Mixed 4×100 medley relay – final

The day 2 finals session for the 2023 WUGS is set to kick off tonight in Chengdu. Tonight’s session will feature finals of the men’s 50 fly, men’s 100 back, women’s 50 fly, men’s 100 breast, women’s 200 back, and mixed 4×100 medley relay. There will also be semifinals of the women’s 100 free, women’s 100 breast, men’s 200 IM, and men’s 200 free.

You can find the live stream for finals here

Of course, the two most highly anticipated races of the day will be the women’s 50 fly and the men’s 100 breast. In both events, we could see the WUGS Championship Records go down again. In last night’s semifinals of the women’s 50 fly, China’s Zhang Yufei swam a 25.29, smashing the CR in the event by nearly half a second.

Qin Haiyang, China’s newly emerged breaststroke superstar, will also be racing in finals of the men’s 100 breast tonight. Haiyang broke the Asian Record in the event last week at the World Championships in Fukuoka. Last night, he swam a 58.42 to break the Championship Record by over a second.

Italy’s Simone Stefani looked great in semifinals of the men’s 100 back last night and enters tonight’s final as the top seed. Stefani was 53.87 last night, where he was the only swimmer in the field under 54 seconds.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)

WUGS Record: Aliaksadran Herasimenia, Belarus – 53.50 (2013)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: Andrii Govorov, Ukraine – 22.27 (2018)

WUGS Record: Andrii Govorov, Ukraine – 22.90 (2017)

PODIUM:

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: Thomas Ceccon, Italy – 51.60 (2022)

WUGS Record: Ryosuke Irie, Japan – 52.60 (2009)

PODIUM:

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 24.43 (2014)

WUGS Record: Zhang Yufei, China – 25.29 (2023)

PODIUM:

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 56.88 (2019)

WUGS Record: Qin Haiyang, China – 58.42 (2023)

PODIUM:

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Lilly King, United States – 1:04.13 (2017)

WUGS Record: Yulia Efimova, Russia – 1:05.48 (2013)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Ryan Lochte, United States – 1:54.00 (2011)

WUGS Record: Kosuke Hagino, Japan – 1:57.35 (2017)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 1:42.00 (2009)

WUGS Record: Danila Izotov, Russia – 1:44.87 (2013)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 2:03.14 (2023)

WUGS Record: Lisa Bratton, United States – 2:07.91 (2019)

PODIUM:

MIXED 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS

World Record: Great Britain – 3:37.58 (2021)

WUGS Record: N/A

PODIUM: