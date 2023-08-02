2023 World University Games: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
- August 1-7, 2023
- Dong’an Lake Sports Park Swimming and Diving Hall, Chengdu, China
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Page
- Live Results + Schedule
- Live Stream Schedule (All Sports)
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap
- Day 2 Finals Live Stream
DAY 2 FINALS SCHEDULE
- Women’s 100 free – semifinals
- Men’s 50 fly – final
- Men’s 100 back – final
- Women’s 50 fly – final
- Men’s 100 breast – final
- Women’s 100 breast – semifinals
- Men’s 200 IM – semifinals
- Men’s 200 free – semifinals
- Women’s 200 back – final
- Mixed 4×100 medley relay – final
The day 2 finals session for the 2023 WUGS is set to kick off tonight in Chengdu. Tonight’s session will feature finals of the men’s 50 fly, men’s 100 back, women’s 50 fly, men’s 100 breast, women’s 200 back, and mixed 4×100 medley relay. There will also be semifinals of the women’s 100 free, women’s 100 breast, men’s 200 IM, and men’s 200 free.
You can find the live stream for finals here
Of course, the two most highly anticipated races of the day will be the women’s 50 fly and the men’s 100 breast. In both events, we could see the WUGS Championship Records go down again. In last night’s semifinals of the women’s 50 fly, China’s Zhang Yufei swam a 25.29, smashing the CR in the event by nearly half a second.
Qin Haiyang, China’s newly emerged breaststroke superstar, will also be racing in finals of the men’s 100 breast tonight. Haiyang broke the Asian Record in the event last week at the World Championships in Fukuoka. Last night, he swam a 58.42 to break the Championship Record by over a second.
Italy’s Simone Stefani looked great in semifinals of the men’s 100 back last night and enters tonight’s final as the top seed. Stefani was 53.87 last night, where he was the only swimmer in the field under 54 seconds.
WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)
- WUGS Record: Aliaksadran Herasimenia, Belarus – 53.50 (2013)
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINALS
- World Record: Andrii Govorov, Ukraine – 22.27 (2018)
- WUGS Record: Andrii Govorov, Ukraine – 22.90 (2017)
PODIUM:
MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS
- World Record: Thomas Ceccon, Italy – 51.60 (2022)
- WUGS Record: Ryosuke Irie, Japan – 52.60 (2009)
PODIUM:
WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINALS
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 24.43 (2014)
- WUGS Record: Zhang Yufei, China – 25.29 (2023)
PODIUM:
MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- World Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 56.88 (2019)
- WUGS Record: Qin Haiyang, China – 58.42 (2023)
PODIUM:
WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Lilly King, United States – 1:04.13 (2017)
- WUGS Record: Yulia Efimova, Russia – 1:05.48 (2013)
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Ryan Lochte, United States – 1:54.00 (2011)
- WUGS Record: Kosuke Hagino, Japan – 1:57.35 (2017)
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 1:42.00 (2009)
- WUGS Record: Danila Izotov, Russia – 1:44.87 (2013)
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS
- World Record: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 2:03.14 (2023)
- WUGS Record: Lisa Bratton, United States – 2:07.91 (2019)
PODIUM:
MIXED 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS
- World Record: Great Britain – 3:37.58 (2021)
- WUGS Record: N/A
PODIUM: