2023 World University Games: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
- August 1-7, 2023
- Dong’an Lake Sports Park Swimming and Diving Hall, Chengdu, China
- LCM (50m)
Day 3 finals at the 2023 World University Games in Chengdu, China will be kicking off shortly. Tonight’s session has an even split of finals and semifinals, featuring 5 of each.
DAY 3 FINALS SCHEDULE
- Men’s 200 Fly – Semifinals
- Women’s 200 IM – Semifinals
- Men’s 200 Breast – Semifinals
- Men’s 200 Free – Final
- Women’s 100 Back – Semifinals
- Men’s 50 Back – Semifinals
- Women’s 100 Breast – Final
- Women’s 100 Free – Final
- Men’s 200 IM – Final
- Men’s 1500 Free – Final
You can watch the finals live stream here.
The men’s 200 free final will see American Jack Dahlgren go up against Italy’s Giovanni Caserta. Caserta led semifinals last night with a 1:47.84, however, Dahlgren has been much faster than that before. Dahlgren entered the meet as the top seed in the event by over a second.
The women’s 100 free final will see China’s Zhang Yufei racing for her 2nd individual gold medal of the meet. After a great showing at the World Championships last week in Fukuoka, Yufei has already smashed the Championship Record in the women’s 50 fly already in Chengdu.
MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022)
- WUGS Record: Nao Horomura, Japan – 1:53.90 (2017)
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
WOMEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 2:06.12 (2015)
- WUGS Record: Yui Ohashi, Japan – 2:10.03 (2017)
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Qin Haiyang, China – 2:05.48 (2023)
- WUGS Record: Andrew Wilson, United States – 2:08.37 (2017)
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- World Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 1:42.00 (2009)
- WUGS Record: Danila Izotov, Russia – 1:44.87 (2013)
PODIUM:
WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 57.45 (2021)
- WUGS Record: Katharine Berkoff, United States – 59.29 (2019)
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Hunter Armstrong, United States – 23.71 (2022)
- WUGS Record: Zane Waddell, South Africa – 24.46 (2019)
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- World Record: Lilly King, United States – 1:04.13 (2017)
- WUGS Record: Yulia Efimova, Russia – 1:05.48 (2013)
PODIUM:
WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)
- WUGS Record: Aliaksadran Herasimenia, Belarus – 53.50 (2013)
PODIUM:
MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS
- World Record: Ryan Lochte, United States – 1:54.00 (2011)
- WUGS Record: Kosuke Hagino, Japan – 1:57.35 (2017)
PODIUM:
MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- World Record: Sun Yang, China – 14:31.02 (2012)
- WUGS Record: Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy – 14:47.75 (2017)
PODIUM: