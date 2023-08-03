2023 World University Games: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

Day 3 finals at the 2023 World University Games in Chengdu, China will be kicking off shortly. Tonight’s session has an even split of finals and semifinals, featuring 5 of each.

DAY 3 FINALS SCHEDULE

Men’s 200 Fly – Semifinals

Women’s 200 IM – Semifinals

Men’s 200 Breast – Semifinals

Men’s 200 Free – Final

Women’s 100 Back – Semifinals

Men’s 50 Back – Semifinals

Women’s 100 Breast – Final

Women’s 100 Free – Final

Men’s 200 IM – Final

Men’s 1500 Free – Final

You can watch the finals live stream here.

The men’s 200 free final will see American Jack Dahlgren go up against Italy’s Giovanni Caserta. Caserta led semifinals last night with a 1:47.84, however, Dahlgren has been much faster than that before. Dahlgren entered the meet as the top seed in the event by over a second.

The women’s 100 free final will see China’s Zhang Yufei racing for her 2nd individual gold medal of the meet. After a great showing at the World Championships last week in Fukuoka, Yufei has already smashed the Championship Record in the women’s 50 fly already in Chengdu.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022)

WUGS Record: Nao Horomura, Japan – 1:53.90 (2017)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 2:06.12 (2015)

WUGS Record: Yui Ohashi, Japan – 2:10.03 (2017)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Qin Haiyang , China – 2:05.48 (2023)

, China – 2:05.48 (2023) WUGS Record: Andrew Wilson, United States – 2:08.37 (2017)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 1:42.00 (2009)

WUGS Record: Danila Izotov, Russia – 1:44.87 (2013)

PODIUM:

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 57.45 (2021)

WUGS Record: Katharine Berkoff, United States – 59.29 (2019)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Hunter Armstrong, United States – 23.71 (2022)

WUGS Record: Zane Waddell, South Africa – 24.46 (2019)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: Lilly King, United States – 1:04.13 (2017)

WUGS Record: Yulia Efimova, Russia – 1:05.48 (2013)

PODIUM:

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)

WUGS Record: Aliaksadran Herasimenia, Belarus – 53.50 (2013)

PODIUM:

MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

World Record: Ryan Lochte, United States – 1:54.00 (2011)

WUGS Record: Kosuke Hagino, Japan – 1:57.35 (2017)

PODIUM:

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: Sun Yang, China – 14:31.02 (2012)

WUGS Record: Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy – 14:47.75 (2017)

PODIUM: