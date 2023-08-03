Zhang Yufei Cracks Decade-Old WUGS Championship Record in Women’s 100 FR with 53.34

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)

WUGS Record: Aliaksadra Herasimenia, Belarus – 53.50 (2013)

PODIUM:

China’s Zhang Yufei continues to race extremely well on home soil at the World University Games in Chengdu. Following her victory in the women’s 50 fly last night, in which she broke the Championship Record, Yufei won her 2nd individual gold of the meet, taking the women’s 100 free in 53.34 tonight. Not only was the swim good for another gold for Yufei, it also marked her 2nd WUGS Championship Record of the week in an individual event.

With the swim, Yufei dipped right under the CR of 53.50, which had stood since 2013. The decade-old record was held by Belarus’ Aliaksandra Herasimenia from the 2023 WUGS.

Here is a split comparison between Yufei’s race tonight and the previous Championship Record by Herasimenia:

Split Zhang Yufei – 2023 WUGS Aliaksandra Herasimenia – 2013 WUGS 50m 25.20 25.71 100m 28.14 27.79 FINAL TIME 53.34 53.50

As the splits show, Yufei was out way faster than Herasimenia, splitting 25.20 on the first 50m to Herasimenia’s 25.71. Of course, that means Herasimenia came home faster than Yufei, however, Yufei still ended up with the fastest time.

While the swim marks Yufei’s 2nd individual gold and 2nd Championship Record in an individual event of the week, Yufei has actually won 4 golds so far, cracking the CR in all 4 events. On the first night of the meet, Yufei was a member of China’s women’s 4×100 free relay, which won gold in 3:37.51. Not only did the Chinese squad, which featured Yufei on the anchor with a 53.47 split, win gold, they broke the Championship Record in the event as well.

Yufei then went on to compete on China’s mixed 4×100 medley relay at last night’s finals session, swimming a 56.81 on the fly leg. China won gold in the event with a 3:44.02, shattering the Championship Record by over 6 seconds.