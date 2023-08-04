2023 World University Games: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

The Day 4 finals session at the 2023 World University Games in Chengdu, China will be underway shortly. Tonight’s session is heavy on finals, featuring 7, as opposed to just 3 semifinals.

DAY 4 FINALS SCHEDULE

Women’s 1500 Free – Final

Men’s 100 Free – Semifinals

Women’s 200 IM – Final

Women’s 100 Back – Final

Men’s 200 Breast – Final

Women’s 100 Fly – Semifinals

Men’s 200 Fly – Final

Women’s 200 Breast – Semifinals

Men’s 50 Back – Final

Women’s 4×200 Free Relay – Final

You can find the Day 4 Finals live stream here.

Right off the bat, we’ll get to see star Chinese freestyler Li Bingjie in the women’s 1500 free. Fresh off a bronze medal performance in the event last week at the World Championships in Fukuoka, Bingjie is the heavy favorite in the event. She was 15:45 last week, so keep an eye on the WUGS Championship Record tonight, as it stands at 15:57.90.

Later in the session, we’ll get to see China’s Qin Haiyang in the final of the men’s 200 breast. Haiyang broke the World Record in the event last week at the World Championships. He looked relaxed in the prelims and semifinals of the 200 breast yesterday, so we’ll see if he makes a run at the Championship Record tonight. The CR stands at 2:08.37 and is held by American Andrew Wilson from 2017.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: Katie Ledecky, United States – 15:20.48 (2018)

WUGS Record: Simona Quadarella, Italy – 15:57.90 (2017)

PODIUM:

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: David Popovici, Romania – 46.86

WUGS Record: Vlad Morozov, Russia – 47.62 (2013)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL

World Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 2:06.12 (2015)

WUGS Record: Yui Ohashi, Japan – 2:10.03 (2017)

PODIUM:

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 57.45 (2021)

WUGS Record: Katharine Berkoff, United States – 59.29 (2019)

PODIUM:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Qin Haiyang , China – 2:05.48 (2023)

, China – 2:05.48 (2023) WUGS Record: Andrew Wilson, United States – 2:08.37 (2017)

PODIUM:

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 55.58 (2016)

WUGS Record: Katerine Savard, Canada – 57.63 (2013)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022)

WUGS Record: Nao Horomura, Japan – 1:53.90 (2017)

PODIUM:

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Evgeniia Chikunova, Russia – 2:17.55 (2023)

WUGS Record: Rie Kaneto, Japan – 2:22.32 (2009)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Hunter Armstrong, United States – 23.71 (2022)

WUGS Record: Zane Waddell, South Africa – 24.46 (2019)

PODIUM:

WOMEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

World Record: Australia – 7:37.50 (2023)

WUGS Record: United States – 7:53.88 (2015)

PODIUM: