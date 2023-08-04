2023 World University Games: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
- August 1-7, 2023
- Dong’an Lake Sports Park Swimming and Diving Hall, Chengdu, China
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Page
- Live Results + Schedule
- Live Stream Schedule (All Sports)
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap
- Day 4 Finals Live Stream
The Day 4 finals session at the 2023 World University Games in Chengdu, China will be underway shortly. Tonight’s session is heavy on finals, featuring 7, as opposed to just 3 semifinals.
DAY 4 FINALS SCHEDULE
- Women’s 1500 Free – Final
- Men’s 100 Free – Semifinals
- Women’s 200 IM – Final
- Women’s 100 Back – Final
- Men’s 200 Breast – Final
- Women’s 100 Fly – Semifinals
- Men’s 200 Fly – Final
- Women’s 200 Breast – Semifinals
- Men’s 50 Back – Final
- Women’s 4×200 Free Relay – Final
You can find the Day 4 Finals live stream here.
Right off the bat, we’ll get to see star Chinese freestyler Li Bingjie in the women’s 1500 free. Fresh off a bronze medal performance in the event last week at the World Championships in Fukuoka, Bingjie is the heavy favorite in the event. She was 15:45 last week, so keep an eye on the WUGS Championship Record tonight, as it stands at 15:57.90.
Later in the session, we’ll get to see China’s Qin Haiyang in the final of the men’s 200 breast. Haiyang broke the World Record in the event last week at the World Championships. He looked relaxed in the prelims and semifinals of the 200 breast yesterday, so we’ll see if he makes a run at the Championship Record tonight. The CR stands at 2:08.37 and is held by American Andrew Wilson from 2017.
WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- World Record: Katie Ledecky, United States – 15:20.48 (2018)
- WUGS Record: Simona Quadarella, Italy – 15:57.90 (2017)
PODIUM:
MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: David Popovici, Romania – 46.86
- WUGS Record: Vlad Morozov, Russia – 47.62 (2013)
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
WOMEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL
- World Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 2:06.12 (2015)
- WUGS Record: Yui Ohashi, Japan – 2:10.03 (2017)
PODIUM:
WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 57.45 (2021)
- WUGS Record: Katharine Berkoff, United States – 59.29 (2019)
PODIUM:
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: Qin Haiyang, China – 2:05.48 (2023)
- WUGS Record: Andrew Wilson, United States – 2:08.37 (2017)
PODIUM:
WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 55.58 (2016)
- WUGS Record: Katerine Savard, Canada – 57.63 (2013)
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022)
- WUGS Record: Nao Horomura, Japan – 1:53.90 (2017)
PODIUM:
WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Evgeniia Chikunova, Russia – 2:17.55 (2023)
- WUGS Record: Rie Kaneto, Japan – 2:22.32 (2009)
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: Hunter Armstrong, United States – 23.71 (2022)
- WUGS Record: Zane Waddell, South Africa – 24.46 (2019)
PODIUM:
WOMEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL
- World Record: Australia – 7:37.50 (2023)
- WUGS Record: United States – 7:53.88 (2015)
PODIUM: