Camila Rebelo Cracks Own Portuguese Record in Semifinals of Women’s 100 back at WUGS

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 57.45 (2021)

WUGS Record: Katharine Berkoff, United States – 59.29 (2019)

PODIUM:

In the women’s 100 back final at the 2023 World University Games in Chengdu tonight, Portugal’s Camila Rebelo earned the silver medal in 1:00.52. Not only was the performance fast enough for Rebelo to earn a medal, she also cracked her own Portuguese Record in the event with her swim. Rebelo held the previous Portuguese Record at 1:00.66, a time which she swam at the European Championships last August in Rome.

Here is a split comparison between Rebelo’s swim tonight and her previous Portuguese Record, which came in semifinals at European Champs:

Split Rebelo – 2023 WUGS Final Rebelo – 2022 European Champs Semifinal 50m 29.57 29.77 100m 30.95 30.89 FINAL TIME 1:00.52 1:00.66

As the splits show, the difference for Rebelo tonight was completely in the first 50. She was out in 29.57, which came in 0.20 seconds ahead of her split from last summer. Rebelo came home slightly slower, however, the overall time was still faster due to the first 50.

The record is just the latest in a line of Portuguese Records that have been set over the past year or so. Of course, Rebelo’s previous record was from last August, a little less than a year ago. Moreover, Rebelo’s record swim tonight marks the 15th LCM event in which the Portuguese Record has been broken already in 2023.