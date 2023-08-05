2023 World University Games: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

The finals session for Day 5 of the 2023 World University Games in Chengdu, China will be underway shortly. We have another even split between semifinals and finals tonight, with 5 of each.

DAY 5 PRELIMS EVENT SCHEDULE

Men’s 800 Free – Final

Women’s 200 Free – Semifinals

Men’s 100 Fly – Semifinals

Women’s 50 Back – Semifinals

Men’s 200 Back – Semifinals

Women’s 200 Breast – Final

Men’s 100 Free – Final

Women’s 100 Fly – Final

Men’s 50 Breast – Semifinals

Mixed 4×100 Free Relay – Final

You can find the live stream for Day 5 finals here.

All eyes will be on China’s Zhang Yufei in the women’s 100 fly final tonight. Yufei, who has already won individual gold in the women’s 50 fly and 100 free already this week, and broken the Championship Records in both, enters tonight’s final as the top seed. Moreover, Yufei won gold in this event last week at the World Championships in Fukuoka.

The women’s 200 breast will also play host to another battle between South Africa’s Kaylene Corbett and Lithuania’s Kotryna Teterevkova. Corbett is historically the more successful 200 breaststroker, but Teterevkova won their first showdown this week, earning the gold medal in the 100 breast. In last night’s semifinals, Corbett led the field, with Teterevkova posting the 2nd-fastest time.

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Zhang Lin, China – 7:32.12 (2009)

WUGS Record: Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy – 8:45.76 (2017)

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 1:52.85 (2023)

Championship Record: Siobhan Haughey, Hong Kong – 1:56.71 (2017)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Caeleb Dressel, United States – 49.45 (2021)

Championship Record: Jason Dunford, Kenya – 50.85 (2019)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Liu Xiang, China – 26.98 (2018)

Championship Record: Anastasia Zueva, Russia – 27.89 (2013)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Aaron Peirsol, United States – 1:51.92 (2009)

Championship Record: Rysuke Irie, Japan – 1:54.13 (2009)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Evgeniia Chikunova, Russia – 2:17.55 (2023)

WUGS Record: Rie Kaneto, Japan – 2:22.32 (2009)

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: David Popovici, Romania – 46.86

WUGS Record: Vlad Morozov, Russia – 47.62 (2013)

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 55.58 (2016)

WUGS Record: Katerine Savard, Canada – 57.63 (2013)

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britian – 25.95

Championship Record: Qin Haiyang, China – 26.44 (2023)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MIXED 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

World Record: Australia – 3:19.38

Championship Record: N/A

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: