Adela Piskorska Cracks WUGS Championship Record with 27.84 in Women’s 50 Back

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Liu Xiang, China – 26.98 (2018)

Championship Record: Anastasia Zueva, Russia – 27.89 (2013)

PODIUM:

Poland’s Adela Piskorska won gold in the women’s 50 back final tonight at the 2023 World University Games in Chengdu, China. The 19-year-old had a terrific start and breakout tonight, putting her out ahead of the field early on. The field caught her a little bit in the middle of the pool, but Piskorska found another gear over the final 15 meters, tearing into the finish.

Piskorska’s time of 27.84 not only was good to win the event by over half a second, it also marks a new personal best for Piskorska, as well as a new WUGS Championship Record in the event. The previous CR was held by Russia’s Anastasia Zueva from the 2013 WUGS.

For Piskorska, the swim comes after she had already won gold in the women’s 100 back a few days ago. It was also the latest in a line of great performances out of Poland at WUGS. Just tonight, there have two events in which Poland has gone 1-2 in a final. The women’s 50 back was one of them, as Paulina Peda tied American Anya Mostek for silver with a 28.48.

Alos of note, Piskorska was just off the Polish Record, which stands at 27.72. It’s held by Alicja Tchorz from the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow.