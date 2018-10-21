Watch: Race Videos From Day 2 of Texas-Florida-Indiana Tri-Meet

Reported by James Sutherland.
TEXAS VS FLORIDA VS INDIANA
- Friday, October 19 – Saturday, October 20, 2018
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center
- Austin, Texas
- Short Course Yards (25y)
- Live Results
- Full Meet Results (PDF)
The two-day double dual meet between Texas, Florida and Indiana is in the books, with the Longhorn women and Hoosier men cruising to a pair of victories after they both got out to comfortable leads on day 1.
Women’s 500 Free
Men’s 500 Free
Women’s 100 Free
Men’s 100 Free (2 Heats)
Men’s 200 Back
Women’s 200 Breast
Men’s 200 Breast
Women’s 100 Fly
Men’s 100 Fly
Leave a Reply