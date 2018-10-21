CIF-NCS Champion Gillian Flath Sends Verbal Commitment to UCSB

Alamo, California’s Gillian Flath has announced her verbal commitment to the University of California, Santa Barbara for 2019-20. She will join Zoe Cosgrove in the class of 2023.

“I am beyond excited to announce with great honor that I have made my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at UCSB. Thank you to those that have supported me and helped me get here, I couldn’t have done it without the support. GO GAUCHOS!!!”

Flath is a senior at Monte Vista High School in Danville. She contributed to the Mustangs’ team victory at 2018 NCS Swimming & Diving Championship Meet with a second-place finish in the 100 back (55.94), a 12th in the 50 free (24.51) and a pair of 23-mids on the winning 200 medley (23.58 anchor) and 200 free (23.65) relays. Flath swims year-round with Diablo Aquatics. She is a U.S. Open qualifier in the 100 back and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 back. She went best times in the 100 back (1:03.80), 200 back (2:19.52) and 100 free (1:00.00) at Santa Clarita Sectionals, finishing 2nd in the 100 back and 3rd in the 100 back. At Winter Juniors West last December she swam the 50 free and 100/200 back.

The UCSB women finished second to Hawai’i at 2018 MPSF Championships. Flath’s best times would have helped the Gauchos by scoring in the A finals of the 100 back and the 200 back. She would have been a tick off in the 50 free (it took 24.22 to get a second swim).

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.33

100 back – 55.76

200 back – 2:01.20

50 free – 24.28 (23.58 relay)

100 free – 54.12