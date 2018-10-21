PAC’s Blumenau, Marco, Carollo, and Goushchina All Verbal to D1 Programs

Patriot Aquatic Club in Lincolnshire, Illinois is sending 4 more seniors to Division I next year. Ashley Carollo, Sophia Goushchina, Helena Blumenau, and Ziv Marco have all made verbal commitments recently.

Ashley Carollo – Tulane

A senior at Adlai E. Stevenson High School, Carollo comes from Long Grove and is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American. She placed 4th in the 100 back (55.84) at the 2018 IHSA State Swimming & Diving Championships and swam on Stevenson’s 11th-place 400 free relay (52.71). Carollo is a Winter Nationals qualifier in the 100 back and competed at 2018 Summer Juniors in Irvine in the 400 free relay and 400 medley relay. She went a lifetime best leading off the medley relay with 1:04.47 in the 100 back. Had she swum that in the individual event she would have tied for 37th. She also competed at Winter Juniors West, swimming the 100 back and 200 back.

SCY times:

50 back – 26.34

100 back – 55.30

200 back – 2:02.11

50 free 24.49

100 free – 52.45

Sophia Goushchina – Iowa State

Goushchina is from Lake Zurich and attends Lake Zurich High School. She swims free and back and came in 17th and 13th in the respective events at 2018 IHSA State Swimming & Diving Championships. She was on the PAC Junior Nationals squad this summer and competed at 2018 Summer Juniors in the 400 medley relay and 400 free relay, earning a PB leading off the latter in 59.37.

SCY times:

50 back – 26.71

100 back – 56.22

200 back – 2:03.53

100 free – 51.96

200 free – 1:52.19

Helena Blumenau – University of Iowa

Blumenau hails from Highland Park and is a senior at Lake Forest Academy. She had an outstanding long course season this summer, improving in the 50/100/200 free, 100/200 back, and 200 IM at both Rochester Futures and the Illinois LSC Senior Long Course Championships. Blumenau took time away from swimming but came back to a new team and a new coach and dropped from a 2:12 to a 2:04 in the 200 backstroke during her first year back.

SCY times:

200 back – 2:04.86

100 back – 59.11

400 IM – 4:40.19

200 IM – 2:10.45

Ziv Marco – Eastern Illinois

Marco lives in Buffalo Grove and attends Adlai E. Stevenson High School. She is a newcomer to high school swimming this year, coming off an extraordinary long course season that saw her swim new personal bests in the 100/200/400/800/1500 free, 50/200 back, 50 fly, and 200 IM.

Top times:

500 free – 5:26.15

1000 free – 11:14.67

400m free – 4:49.56

800m free – 9:57.25