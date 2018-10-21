D2 Queens and D3 Emory Shake Up Early-Season Leaderboards as Royals Hold Off Eagles

Queens University of Charlotte vs. Emory University

October 20th, 2018

Atlanta, Georgia

Full results Final Women’s Score: Queens 186, Emory 76 Finals Men’s Score: Queens 144, Emory 118



Division II reigning champions Queens University and perennial DIII powerhouse Emory University battled it out Saturday, with Emory’s men keeping things particularly close.

In the men’s 400 medley relay, Queens’ A-team of Baptiste Leger (51.59), Jan Delkeskamp (57.09), Marius Kusch (47.62), and Vince Regent (46.30) picked up a win in 3:23.60. Thanks primarily to Trey Kolleck‘s 44.10 anchor split, the Emory team that also included Sage Ono, Tyler Russell, and HwaMin Sim was just behind in 3:23.78.

Queens’ Francesca Bains picked up her first of three wins on the day in the 1000 free, posting the No. 2 DII time in the nation this season in 10:16.72. Her teammate Sarah Reamy took second in 10:32.32, and Emory’s Julia Drumer posted DIII’s third-fastest time this season to take third place in 10:38.62. Bains’ second win of the day came in the 200 fly, where she won in 2:04.90, DII’s No. 2 time so far this year. Emory’s Clio Hancock posted DIII’s No. 2 time in the event, taking third in 2:06.17. Bains’ third win came in the 400 IM, where she went 4:28.14. Hancock took second in the event, going 4:30.19 – DIII’s fastest time of the year by over five seconds.

In the men’s 1000, Queens freshman Mohamed Hegazy also picked up his first of three wins, going 9:31.46. Emory’s Tom Gordon took second, posting DIII’s No. 2 time of the season in 9:31.68. Queens’ Hendrik Faber took third in 9:33.56. Hegazy’s second win came in the 500 free, where he went 4:37.71; Emory’s Gordon took second in 4:40.57. Hegazy’s final individual win came in the 400 IM, where he edged teammate Jan Delkeskamp 4:04.67 to 4:04.77.

Taking second in the 200 free, Emory sophomore Lucy Daro swam the fastest DIII time this season by over a second-and-a-half, going 1:53.70. Queens’ Josephina Lorda (1:53.16) and Lexie Baker (1:55.96) were first and third, respectively.

In the women’s 100 back, Queens’ Polina Lapshina threw down DII’s fastest time this year, winning in 55.17, and leading her team’s sweep of the event. Rachel Massaro took second in 57.54 and Frouke Beeksma was third in 58.01. Emory men went 1-3-4 in the 100 back, led by Sage Ono in 51.53. Queens’ Baptiste Leger was second in 51.91, followed by Emory’s Matt Rogers (52.40) and Lawrence Redmond (52.64).

The Eagles also showed strong in the men’s 100 breast, with Tyler Russell, Jason Hamilton, and Jack Kelleher going 2-3-4 in 58.67, 59.46, and 59.52. Queens’ Jan Delkeskamp won in 57.18.

In the men’s 50 free, Emory senior Trey Kolleck went DIII’s fastest time of the year so far, winning in 20.76. Queens’ Dima Sydorchenko took second in 21.22, followed by teammate Mitch Harwood in 21.44. Kolleck went on to win the 100 free in 45.25, the nation’s leading time by nearly a second.

Marius Kusch, a 25-year-old Queens senior who was a member of Germany’s 2017 FINA World Championships team, won the men’s 100 fly in 47.81 – DII’s only swim under :48 this year.

Other highlights