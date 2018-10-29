Northwestern Defeats UIC, Illinois, U Chicago at Home

NORTHWESTERN V. UIC, ILLINOIS, U CHICAGO

October 26th, 2o18

Evanston, IL

Results

Northwestern’s women took down all three teams visiting Evanston on Friday, while the men defeated UIC and U Chicago.

WOMEN’S MEET

The NU women won 28 out of 32 events en route to victories over UIC, Illinois, and DIII U Chicago.

Sophomores Calypso Sheridan and Sophie Angus were key for the Wildcats. Sheridan lit it up in the 400 IM, clocking a 4:17.98 as the only finisher under 4:25. That time ranks her 19th in the NCAA so far in the season. Sheridan also provided a 25.35 backstroke lead-off for the Wildcat’s 200 medley relay, which got a 28.02 breast split from Angus, a 24.18 fly split from freshman Miriam Guevara, and a 23.43 anchor from junior Malorie Han to combine for a 1:40.98.

Angus earned wins in both breaststrokes. In the 100, she was 1:02.61 to lead a 1-2 finish with freshman Tara Vovk (1:03.61). Then, she posted a 2:16.83 to dominate the 200 breast, with no other swimmer breaking 2:24.

Wildcat freshman Jasmine Hellmer added two wins of her own, going 55.72 to take the 100 fly and 2:02.14 to win the 200 fly.

Illinois’s Kristin Anderson took wins in the sprint free races, hitting a 23.69/51.30 combo.

MEN’S MEET

The NU men kicked things off with a 1-2 finish in the 200 medley relay, with their A and B teams tightly bunched at 1:31.54 and 1:31.89, respectively.

Freshman twins Ryan and Patrick Gridley were a big part of NU’s successful day. Ryan won the 200 free (1:39.93) and 200 back (1:50.65), led off NU’s B medley in a field-best 23.01, and was 46.00 leading off their A 400 free relay. Patrick was 2nd in the 100 back (50.17) and 200 back behind his brother (1:50.97).

Freshman Andrew Zhang had strong swims, too. He beat Patrick Gridley to the wall in the 100 back (49.73), and most notably, split a field-best 44.69 on their A 400 free relay. Northwestern had four 44-second splits on their 400 free relay last year at Big Tens, a relay that finished last at that meet. Zhang’s 44.6 split in October, thus, is remarkable for them.

NU was largely powered by underclassmen at this meet. Sophomore DJ Hwang threw down two wins, sweeping the distance free events. He was 9:27.79 to take the 1000 by ten seconds, then won the 500 free in 4:34.24.

SCORES