Alex Walsh Breaks 6-Year Old National Age Group Record in 200 Breast

2019 SPEEDO SOUTHERN PREMIER MEET

  • March 1st-3rd, 2019
  • Alan Jones Aquatic Center, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee
  • 25y, prelims/finals
  • Real-Time Results
  • Psych Sheets

In the next girls’ open event after her sister Gretchen broke the National Age Group Record in the 100 free, 17-year old Alex Walsh took down a record of her own. She swam a 2:05.87 in the 200 breaststroke, which breaks the old 17-18 record of 2:05.99 set in 2013 by Annie Zhu. According to USA Swimming, that ranks her as the 16th-fastest swimmer of any age in the history of the event.

Zhu was a freshman in college when she swam her time, at the 2013 SEC Championships, whereas Walsh is still just a junior in high school. That wound up being the fastest time of Zhu’s career.

Comparative Splits:

Alex Walsh Annie Zhu
New Record Old Record
1st 50 28.53 29.18
2nd 50 31.54 (1:00.07) 32.93 (1:02.11)
3rd 50 32.47 32.47
4th 50 33.33 33.11
Total 2:05.87 2:05.99

Walsh was out almost 2 seconds faster than Zhu was in her record. While she paid on the back-half of her swim, she still held on to just out-touch the metaphorical record line.

Alex Walsh is part of the new breed of super-versatile swimmer whose range knows no bounds. Evidence of that comes in that she split 23.64 in the 50 backstroke leading off Nashville’s record-setting relay on Saturday. For comparison’s sake: only 3 swimmers split faster than that at NCAAs last year. One, Ally Howe, won the 100 back NCAA title and is the 2nd-fastest swimmer ever in the 100 back. Another, Kathleen Baker, is the World Record holder in the 100 back in long course. Walsh was within a tenth of them both. (The 3rd was Indiana senior Ally Rockett).

