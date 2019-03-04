Gretchen Walsh Breaks Simone Manuel’s National Age Group Record

2019 SPEEDO SOUTHERN PREMIER MEET

March 1st-3rd, 2019

Alan Jones Aquatic Center, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee

25y, prelims/finals

Real-Time Results

Psych Sheets

Gretchen Walsh of the Nashville Aquatic Club broke the 15-16 National Age Group Record in the girls’ 100 yard freestyle. Swimming in finals in Knoxville, she posted a 47.49, which broke the old record of 47.73 set by Simone Manuel in 2013.

Walsh’s previous best time was a 47.79 done at Winter Juniors East in December.

Comparative Splits:

Gretchen Walsh Simone Manuel New Record Old Record 1st 50 23.00 23.02 2nd 50 24.49 24.71 Total 47.49 47.73

Walsh was out in almost exactly the same split as Manuel was, but closed more than 2-tenths better than Manuel did in her previous record-setting swim.

Manuel went on after that swim to win a 2016 Olympic gold medal in the long course version of the same 100 free and a 2017 World Championship in the same. Just a few months after her National Age Group Record, she swam the American prelims 400 medley relay at the World Championships which would go on to win gold in finals.

Walsh tied the 15-16 National Age Group Record in the 50 free on Saturday. She now holds 3 National Age Group Records in yards individually, plus a relay. She also was a member of a 13-14 National Age Group Record-setting relay.