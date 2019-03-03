Nashville Aquatic Club Breaks National Age Group Record in 200 Medley

2019 SPEEDO SOUTHERN PREMIER MEET

March 1st-3rd, 2019

Alan Jones Aquatic Center, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee

25y, prelims/finals

The Mason Manta Rays aren’t the only team at the 2019 Southern Premier Meet that have a pair of elite siblings at their disposal. The Nashville Aquatic Club 15-18 girls, including Junior National Teamer Gretchen Walsh and senior National Teamer Alex Walsh, broke the National Age Group Record in the 200 medley relay on Saturday.

The team of Alex Walsh (backstroke), Ella Nelson (breaststroke), Jordan Hurt (fly) and Gretchen Walsh (freestyle) combined for a 1:37.04. That broke the record off 1:37.65 set at 2017 Winter Juniors by the Fort Collins Area Swim Team.

Split Comparisons:

Old Record New Record 2017 Junior Championships — West 2019 Southern Premier Bayley Stewart – Back 25.26 Alex Walsh – backstroke 23.64 Zoe Bartel – Breast 27.08 Ella Nelson – breaststroke 27.99 Coleen Gillilan – Fly 23.56 Jordan Hurt – butterfly 24.16 Kylee Alons – Free 21.75 Gretchen Walsh – freestyle 21.25 Total Time 1:37.65 1:37.04

While Alex and Gretchen Walsh have each broken multiple National Age Group Records individually, once ratified, this will be the team’s only relay record. They broke a few records in 2015 and 2016 when they were still 13-14s, but those records have since been broken.

Alex Walsh‘s backstroke leadoff set the team off on a record-setting path: she out-split Bayley Stewart by a monster 1.62 seconds, which gave her teammates plenty of room to play with. Gretchen’s anchor of 21.25 would have been 4th-best in the 200 medley relay finals at last year’s NCAA Championship, and she’s only a sophomore in high school.

Because Gretchen Walsh is still 16, the team is ineligible for 17-18 National Age Group Records. That record still belongs to SwimMAC Carolina’s 2014 relay, which swam a 1:39.40.