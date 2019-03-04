Virginia 5A Record-holder Sam Oliver Makes Verbal Commitment to Auburn

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sam Oliver from Aldie, Virginia has announced his verbal commitment to Auburn University’s class of 2024. He will join Alejandro Flores, Elliott Jones, and Ryan Husband on the Tigers’ roster in the fall of 2020.

“I am so excited to announce that I will be continuing my education and swim career at Auburn University. The coaches and team were very welcoming and I knew this was the place for me. I can’t wait to be a Tiger and represent the school! WAR EAGLE!”

Oliver is a junior at Aldie’s John Champe High School. He just won his second consecutive VHSL 5A title in the 500 free and took down the Virginia State High School Record in the process. After a solid 4:34.29 win during his sophomore campaign at the 2018 State Meet, Oliver ripped a 4:23.92 this year to win by a full pool length. Not only did he crush the 5A State Record (4:33.95 from Caleb Smith in 2017), but he also took down the All-Time VA Record of 4:24.52 that had belonged to Lane Stone since 2017. He also placed 3rd in the 200 free (1:41.49) at the February 2019 state meet. Both 200/500 times were personal bests.

Oliver swims year-round for Snow Swimming. At Winter Juniors East, he placed 6th in the 1650 free and 14th in the 500 free. Last summer he updated all his LCM times at the 2018 TYR ISCA Summer Senior Championships. There, he won the 400 free (3:58.36), 800 free (8:20.23), and 1500 free (16:02.74) was runner-up in the 200 free (1:55.65), and came in 21st in the 200 IM (2:14.12) and 28th in the 50 back (30.24p). He also swam the 100 free and 100 back.

Oliver would have been the Tigers’ 4th-fastest 500 freestyler and 4th-fastest miler this season. He would have scored in the B final of the 500 and been 20th in the mile at 2019 SEC Championships. It took 1:36.25 to get a second swim in the 200 free.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 15:17.84

1000 free – 9:26.95

500 free – 4:23.92

200 free – 1:41.49

