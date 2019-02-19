54/2:00 Breaststroker Alejandro Flores Makes Verbal Commitment to Auburn

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alejandro Flores, a junior at Lake Stevens High School in Lake Stevens, Washington, has announced his verbal commitment to Auburn University’s class of 2024. He will join Elliott Jones and Ryan Husband in the fall of 2020. Flores wrote on social media:

“I’m extremely excited to FINALLY announce my verbal commitment to @auburnswimdive class of 2024. I’m grateful to be able to help fulfill their vision to make Auburn great. War Eagle! 🦅”

Flores was runner-up in the 100 breast (55.17) at the 2018 Washington 4A State Championships in his sophomore year season at Lake Stevens. He also finished 10th in the 200 IM (1:56.98) and contributed to the 4th-place 200 medley relay (25.09 breaststroke) and 13th-place 400 free relay (49.75 anchor). In club swimming, where he represents West Coast Aquatics, Flores took 8th in the 100 breast (55.03) and 15th in the 200 breast (2:03.44) at Speedo Winter Junior West in December. He achieved lifetime bests in both those events in prelims, as well as in the 50 free (22.18) in time trials. Flores also swam at Winter Nationals, finaling in the 100m breast (20th). His best LCM times (1:03.37/2:21.66) come from Speedo Junior Nationals last summer.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 54.71

200 breast – 2:00.01

200 IM – 1:55.33

