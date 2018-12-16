Auburn Snags Verbal Commitment from Futures Champ Elliott Jones for 2020-21

Elliott Jones, a junior at Cypress Christian School in Houston, Texas, has announced his verbal commitment to Auburn University for 2020-21.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Auburn University! I would like to thank my parents, coaches, and friends for supporting me through this journey!”

Jones swims year-round for Premier Aquatics of Klein (PACK) and is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. He won the 200 back at Rochester Futures this summer (2:06.13) and was runner-up in the 100 back (57.92) and 400 IM (4:35.71). He is coming off a particularly strong Winter Juniors West meet, in which he scored lifetime bests in the SCY 50 (PB by 1.3 seconds), 100 (PB by 2.1), 200 back (PB by 3.5), 200 IM (PB by 3.8), and 400 IM (PB by 6.2).

A U.S. Open qualifier in the 100/200 back and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 400 IM, his best times include:

LCM:

100 back – 57.91

200 back – 2:05.47

200 IM – 2:11.20

400 IM – 4:35.71

SCY:

50 back – 23.22

100 back – 49.78

200 back – 1:48.98

200 IM – 1:53.56

400 IM – 4:02.41