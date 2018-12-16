LSU Diving Heads to Auburn for Three Day Invitational

Courtesy: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU diving team returns to competition as they are set to take part in the Auburn Diving Invitational on Dec. 17-19 at the James E. Martin Aquatic Center in Auburn, Alabama.

“We trained well through the finals period, but understandably, academics are the priority,” said diving head coach Doug Shaffer. “Now that we have nothing other than diving in front of us, it gives us a good opportunity to focus for an extended period of time to finish our fall semester. The Auburn Diving Invite is a great opportunity for us.”

The three-day competition is set to begin Monday at 11 a.m. CT with the men’s 3-meter and women’s 1-meter springboard preliminaries. The Tigers will be taking on Auburn, South Carolina, and Florida.

The women representing the Tigers this week are Lizzie Cui and Jolie Blodgett, while Juan Celaya-Hernandez, Dakota Hurbis, Matthew Phillip, and Matt McClellan will be competing on the men’s side.

“We’ll be trying some new dives this week, and this is a chance for us to try those in a competition,” said Shaffer.

At the Auburn Diving Invite last year, Juan Celaya-Hernandez and Lizzie Cui went on to win both springboard events, and Celaya-Hernandez broke his own three-meter school record, scoring a 482.95.

In their most recent competition, the Texas Diving Invite, Celaya-Hernandez took fourth on all three boards, while Cui won bronze on one-meter and fifth overall on platform.

Order of Events

Monday, December 17:

11 a.m. start:

Men’s 1m prelims

Women’s 3m prelims

Women’s 3m finals

Men’s 1m finals

Tuesday, December 18:

11 a.m. start:

Women’s 1m prelims

Men’s 3m prelims

Men’s 3m finals

Women’s 1m finals

Wednesday, December 19:

11 a.m. start:

Men’s Platform

Women’s Platform