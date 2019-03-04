Kentucky’s Glen Brown Helps NCAA Chances on Day 2 of UGA Last Chanc

BULLDOG INVITATIONAL NCAA QUALIFYING MEET (LAST CHANCE MEET)

March 2nd-3rd, 2019

University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia

Meet Results on Meet Mobile: “Bulldog Invitational NCAA Qualifying Meet”

Live Results

After Hawaii stole the day on Saturday at the Bulldog Invitational last chance meet, many teams shared in the success on day 2.

That includes a big swim in the 200 breaststroke by Georgia sophomore Jack Dalmolin in the 200 breaststroke. He swam a 1:54.21, which improves upon the 1:55.08 that he swam at SECs. That now ranks him 27th nationally in the event, which puts him squarely on the bubble for NCAA qualifying.

Hawaii’s Olli Kokko, who earned an invite on Saturday in the 100 breaststroke, swam a new best time of 1:54.94 in the 200 breaststroke.

Kentucky’s Glen Brown was teetering on the wrong side of the bubble in the 400 IM even after improving his time by 2-tenths on Saturday. On Sunday, however, with one last shot at qualifying via a time trial, Brown swam a 1:43.69. That launches him up to 23rd nationally, which is still on the bubble, but closer to the right side of that bubble with just the MAC and Pac-12 Championships left to be swum.

The other highlight was a 1:18.05 in the 200 free relay from the South Carolina men. That’s an NCAA “B” cut, which, thanks to an “A” cut in the 200 medley at NCAAs, makes them eligible to swim the relay at NCAAs. They’re now eligible for 2 relays at nationals.