Maryland 4A3A Runner-up Natalie Dobrzykowski Commits to Delaware

Rockville-Montgomery Swim Club’s Natalie Dobrzykowski has committed to study and swim for the University of Delaware in the fall of 2019. She will join Marietta Gately and Victoria Ambrose in the class of 2023.

“I chose the University of Delaware because of the welcoming team, coaches, and academic opportunities. I can’t wait to be a Blue Hen!”

Dobrzykowski is a senior at Colonel Zadok A. Magruder High School in Rockville, Maryland, where she is captain of the swim team. She recently competed at the 2019 MPSSAA 4A3A State Championships and placed 2nd in the 100 free (52.05) and 4th in the 100 back (58.89). Both times were personal bests.

In club swimming, Dobrzykowski increased her training load for her senior year and moved up to Rockville-Montgomery Swim Club’s National Training Group in April 2018. She had a successful long course season last summer, improving in all her events and landing three top-16 finishes at the Eastern Zone Senior Long Course Championships.

Dobrzykowski would have been the 2nd-fastest 100 freestyler and 200 backstroker, the third 200 freestyler, and the 6th 100 backstroker on the Blue Hens’ squad this year.

Top times include:

100 free – 52.05

200 free – 1:52.70

100 back – 58.89

200 back – 2:04.37

Dobrzykowski joins RMSC-Olney training partners Drew Munson (Towson), Ryan Vipavetz (Virginia Tech), and Nathan Watts (Naval Academy) in making their college choices for the fall of 2019.

