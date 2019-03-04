Winstead and Bradley Lock Up NCAA Invites at Ohio State Last Chance

Ohio State Last Chance

March 3rd, 2019

Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio

Meet Results on Meet Mobile “2019 Last Chance Qualifier-Women”

The Ohio State Buckeyes hosted a one-day Last Chance Invite on Sunday, and in spite of being short, it was fruitful. A handful of swimmers secured NCAA invites at the event.

That includes Kentucky junior Madison Winstead, who swam a 2:08.56 in the 200 yard breaststroke. Her previous season-best of 2:10.22 from SECs was not going to earn an invite, but with basically all times entered, her new swim vaults her all the way up to 18th in the country, which is a lock for an individual invite.

In the 100 backstroke, one sure-fire qualifier emerged, while another swimmer moved right onto the bubble. Ohio State junior Rebekah Bradley swam a 51.99 in the 100 back. That improved her time from Big Tens by .31 seconds. Her 52.31 probably was going to be invited anyway, but her 51.99 is a lock.

Also in the 100 back, Taylor Garcia from Michigan swam a 52.36. She’s a 3-time NCAA qualifier, including as a freshman and sophomore at Michigan. She now ranks 39th nationally. With between 36 and 40 being selected in each event, that’s definite bubble territory. We don’t know who’s going to select the event yet, but we know that at least one, Erika Brown, ahead of her probably won’t attempt this event at NCAAs (50 free, 100 free, 100 fly).

Coaches have to submit their entries for NCAAs on Monday, with pre-selection sheets expected to be released on Tuesday and invites going out on Wednesday. We should be able to calculate the qualifiers based on Tuesday’s pre-selection sheets, however.