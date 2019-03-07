Wang Jianjiahe Breaks Chinese, Asian Records in Mile at PSS Des Moines

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES
- March 6th-9th, 2019
- Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, Iowa
- LCM (50m) pool
- Live Results
- Psych Sheets
- Live Stream – USA Swimming (all prelims sessions, Wednesday & Saturday finals)
- Thursday + Friday live stream NBC Sports
16-year-old Wang Jianjiahe put on a show in the opening event – the women’s 1500 – at the 2019 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines stop, blazing to a 15:46.69. In addition to her significant time drop from her personal best of 15:53.01, Jianjiahe shattered the Chinese and Asian records. Both records were held by Chinese teammate, Li Bingjie, who came in 3rd tonight with a 16:19.71. Binjie held the records at 15:52.87 from the 2017 Chinese Nationals meet.
Jianjiahe is now 2nd in the world this year, only 1 second behind Katie Ledecky, who swam a 15:45.59 at the first stop of the Pro Series in Knoxville in January. This also makes her the fastest junior swimmer (under 18) in the world this year by an absolutely gigantic margin. Another important note, this time is over 6 seconds faster than she went to end last season 3rd in the world. Moreover, she is still a stretch from Ledecky’s World Junior Record, which stands at 15:28.36. Jianjiahe does still have some time to close in on that record, but for right now, she’s still 18.5 seconds off it.
Jianjiahe swam a really consistent race, only floating up to 32 seconds for a 50 split two times during the race. Additionally, her only other splits that weren’t 31-point were the first and last 50s.
Is Katie doing another meet somewhere else?
At 16 Katie Ledecky was 15:36. So jianjiahe is in reasonably close proximity especially if to remember that this result was shown in the beginning of the season and she may wasn’t tapered or somehow specially prepared. On the other hand it was the first ever time when Katie swam this event in international meet and the progress that followed was unprecedented.