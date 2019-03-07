Wang Jianjiahe Breaks Chinese, Asian Records in Mile at PSS Des Moines

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

March 6th-9th, 2019

Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, Iowa

LCM (50m) pool

Live Results

Psych Sheets

Live Stream – USA Swimming (all prelims sessions, Wednesday & Saturday finals)

Thursday + Friday live stream NBC Sports

16-year-old Wang Jianjiahe put on a show in the opening event – the women’s 1500 – at the 2019 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines stop, blazing to a 15:46.69. In addition to her significant time drop from her personal best of 15:53.01, Jianjiahe shattered the Chinese and Asian records. Both records were held by Chinese teammate, Li Bingjie, who came in 3rd tonight with a 16:19.71. Binjie held the records at 15:52.87 from the 2017 Chinese Nationals meet.

Jianjiahe is now 2nd in the world this year, only 1 second behind Katie Ledecky, who swam a 15:45.59 at the first stop of the Pro Series in Knoxville in January. This also makes her the fastest junior swimmer (under 18) in the world this year by an absolutely gigantic margin. Another important note, this time is over 6 seconds faster than she went to end last season 3rd in the world. Moreover, she is still a stretch from Ledecky’s World Junior Record, which stands at 15:28.36. Jianjiahe does still have some time to close in on that record, but for right now, she’s still 18.5 seconds off it.

Jianjiahe swam a really consistent race, only floating up to 32 seconds for a 50 split two times during the race. Additionally, her only other splits that weren’t 31-point were the first and last 50s.