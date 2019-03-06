2019 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines: Night One Finals Live Recap

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

March 6th-9th, 2019

Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, Iowa

LCM (50m) pool

Live Results

Psych Sheets

Live Stream – USA Swimming (all prelims sessions, Wednesday & Saturday finals)

Thursday + Friday live stream NBC Sports

The 2019 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines stop kicks off tonight with the women’s and men’s miles. Reminder, PSS are held in Long Course Meters (LCM), so tonight’s mile is the 1500. The women’s mile tonight appears as if it will be a battle between two budding Chinese stars – Li Binjie and Wang Jianjiahe. Jianjahe is holding the top seed at 15:53.01, while Binjie is right behind at 15:53.80. In the men’s mile, Jordan Wilimovsky is the top seed at 14:46.93, just ahead of the yards American record holder, Zane Grothe (14:48.40).

Tonight’s session will be pretty quick, with just a total of 30 swimmers competing.

WOMEN’S 1500 – FINAL:

World Record: Katie Ledecky – 15:20.48

U.S. Open Record: Katie Ledecky – 15:20.48

American Record: Katie Ledecky – 15:20.48

PSS Record: Katie Ledecky – 15:20.48

JR World Record: Katie Ledecky – 15:28.36

MEN’S 1500 – FINAL:

World Record: Sun Yang – 14:31.02

U.S. Open Record: Peter Vanderkaay – 14:45.54

American Record: Connor Jaeger – 14:39.48

PSS Record: Jordan Wilimovsky – 14:53.12

– 14:53.12 JR World Record: Mack Horton – 14:51.55