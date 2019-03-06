Jack Armstrong Goes 43.9 At Texas 5A State Meet

Jack Armstrong went 20.10 and 43.96 in the sprints to highlight the boys Texas 5A state meet. Meanwhile Kaitlynn Sims went 4:39.73 in the 500 and Lindsay Looney added a 1:59.33 IM and 53.28 butterfly on the girls side.

Girls Meet

Senior Kaitlynn Sims broke a four-year-old state record in the 500 free and helped Montgomery win two relays en route to a Texas 5A state title.

Sims blasted a 4:39.73 to cut more than two seconds off standing state overall and 5A records from Gabrielle Kopenski in that 500. Sims won by an incredible 17 seconds in a dominant showing, though she was still a couple tenths off her lifetime-best from Winter Juniors. She also showed her versatility, swimming breaststroke on Montgomery’s medley relay, splitting a field-best 29.15 and helping Montgomery win in 1:47.39. At the meet’s close, Sims split 50.82 to help Montgomery win the 400 free relay in 3:29.57. Junior JoJo Daspit added a 50.93 anchor leg.

Daspit also won the 100 free individually, going 50.41.

Individually, Denison senior Lindsay Looney was a standout. She won two events and broke class 5A state records. Looney was 1:59.33 in the 200 IM, sneaking under a 5A record from Madisyn Cox that has stood since 2013. Then in the 100 fly, Looney was 53.28, breaking her own state record from a year ago.

Pflugerville Weiss sophomore Ana Herceg also broke a 5A record individually. She went 1:46.39, taking down a Kopenski mark in the 200 free.

Other event winners:

Frisco Reedy senior Amelia Liu won the 50 free in 23.00, and also was second in the 100 free.

Lubbock junior Payton Props won diving, scoring 436.80 points.

won diving, scoring 436.80 points. Austin Johnson High took the 200 free relay, going 1:37.36 with a 23.3 anchor leg from junior Ava Longi.

Frisco’s Jadyn Jannasch won the 100 breast, going 1:03.78.

Top 5 Teams:

Montgomery – 186 Magnolia – 159 Friendswood – 150 Austin Johnson – 149 Frisco Reedy – 131

Boys Meet

Senior Greyson Alarcon went 4-for-4 on the boys side, helping Georgetown win the team title.

Individually, Alarcon won the 100 fly and 100 back. He was 48.41 in the 100 fly final, but set a new 5A state record in prelims with a 48.05. Later on, he went 48.89 in the 100 back for the win. That 100 back came directly after a leg of the 200 free relay, which Georgetown also won. Alarcon split 20.95 as his team went 1:24.87 and got within two tenths of a state 5A record. Corby Furrer split 20.59 on the end of that relay.

Georgetown also won the 400 free relay in 3:05.16, setting a new state record for 5A in both prelims and finals. Alarcon was 46.48 on his leg, with Furrer anchoring in 45.43. William Corona and Daniel Pineiro were the other two legs of that relay – Corono led off in 46.15 and Pineiro was 47.10.

Furrer did get one individual state title, winning the 500 free in 4:31.69.

Manvel senior Jack Armstrong had two huge swims in the sprints. He went 20.20 to win the 50 free after breaking the 5A state record with a 20.10 in prelims. He also broke his own 100 free 5A record, going 43.96 to win by more than two seconds.

Dallas Highland Park got two wins from Peter Paulus, one relay and one individual. Paulus anchored the winning 200 medley relay, splitting 20.65 as the relay team went 1:33.66. Paulus returned to win the 100 breast with a 56.38.

Other event winners:

Aledo junior Elijah Sohn won the 200 free in 1:38.83, touching out Furrer by just .01.

won the 200 free in 1:38.83, touching out Furrer by just .01. Lucas Lovejoy’s Jed Michael Jones won the 200 IM, going 1:49.89 in another very close finish with Corona.

won the 200 IM, going 1:49.89 in another very close finish with Corona. Montgomery Lake Creek won diving with Mason Williams and his 480.75 points.

