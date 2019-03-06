2019 NCAA Women’s Division I Psych Sheets Posted

The official psych sheets for the 2019 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships have been released. The cut-line wound up falling right where it was expected after yesterday’s (updated) pre-cut list release, mid-way through the 38th-ranked swimmers. That’s about a spot-and-a-half lower (slower) than what was invited last year, as this season there were more swimmers who had multiple times ranked highly.

Stanford leads the way with 18 swimmers invited individually for the 2nd-straight year. If they qualify any divers for the meet, which seems very likely, they’ll have to decide between keeping those divers or scratching an individual swimmer.

This year’s invite list includes 64 freshmen, 65 sophomores, 80 juniors, and 72 seniors. Last year, the sophomores (now the juniors) were the biggest class with 76. This year’s seniors actually lost a qualifier from last year – they had 73 (on the initial lists) when they were juniors.

Stanford are projected to score the most swimming points, but only 3 more than their conference rivals from Cal, Michigan, Tennessee, and NC State round out the scoring, by seed. 3 of the top 4 teams by seed scoring didn’t win their conference titles (Cal, Michigan, Tennessee).

The other piece of the puzzle, diving, will be decided at Zone Diving Championships, which begin next week.

