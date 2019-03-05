Scoring Out The Women’s NCAA Division I Pre-Selection Psych Sheet

This morning, the NCAA released its pre-cut psych sheet for women’s NCAAs. We’ve already projected out the likely cut lines, and you can view them here.
While no cut lines have been made official, we can still score out the psych sheet pretty reliably – the cut line usually falls somewhere in the 30s, meaning the top 16 seeds should be unaffected. Our resident numbers expert Andrew Mering has already tallied up the points, showing what could be a closer NCAA meet than previously projected.
These numbers don’t include diving, which includes three events at the NCAA Championship. As always, some athletes took a full rest for the conference round, while others may have saved rest and could have more time to drop. And relays seem somewhat likely to shuffle around as teams try new athlete combinations at NCAAs compared to what they used at the conference level.
View the psych sheets themselves here
|Projected Rank
|Team
|Psych Sheet Swim Points
|2018 Dive Points From Underclassmen
|1
|Stanford
|374
|0
|2
|California
|371
|0
|3
|Michigan
|295
|7
|4
|Tennessee
|261
|12
|5
|NC State
|242
|0
|6
|Auburn
|191
|0
|7
|Indiana
|180
|35
|8
|Southern Cali
|179
|0
|9
|Texas
|161
|51
|10
|Louisville
|160
|0
|11
|Texas A&M
|152
|0
|12
|Virginia
|148
|0
|13
|Kentucky
|98
|0
|14
|Georgia
|92
|0
|15
|Wisconsin
|90
|0
|16
|Florida
|82
|8
|17
|Missouri
|70
|0
|18
|Minnesota
|68
|47
|19
|Arizona St
|55
|14
|20
|South Carolina
|39
|0
|21
|Ohio St
|38
|16
|22
|Arizona
|32
|13
|23
|Arkansas
|31
|30
|24
|Eastern Mich
|26
|0
|25
|UNC
|24
|0
|26
|Hawaii
|22
|0
|27
|Penn St
|17
|0
|28
|Akron
|14
|0
|29
|Florida St
|9
|2
|30
|Northwestern
|8
|40
|30
|Notre Dame
|8
|0
|32
|LSU
|7
|8
|33
|Yale
|6
|0
|33
|Duke
|6
|0
|35
|Rutgers
|5
|0
|36
|Alabama
|4
|0
|Purdue
|0
|16
|UCLA
|0
|23
|Nebraska
|0
|11
|Wyoming
|0
|9
The projections show just three points separating two-time defending champs Stanford from Pac-12 rivals Cal. Stanford, though, should get a boost from some athletes who swam off events at Pac-12s and are now under-seeded. Ella Eastin is a good example: she swam 500 free, 400 IM and 200 back at Pac-12s, but will only include one of those events in her NCAA entries. (She’s entered in the 200 IM, 400 IM and 200 fly). If Eastin wins all three like she did last year, she’ll move up 13 points from seed.
Interesting that Indiana beat Michigan at Big Ten’s but Michigan may end up scoring a lot more at NCAAs
I think this was sort of the storyline we had in our heads all along. We knew Indiana would at least be close, and had a chance at winning…but the math made it pretty clear that Michigan still had a way better team for NCAAs.
Sort of funny how it works that way. I’ve wondered if going to 24-place scoring at NCAAs, on the women’s side, would provide any value to align those two levels better. Maybe nobody cares about aligning them.
Scoring NCAA’s to 24 won’t align conference strength with NCAA strength, but that isn’t really the point. The strength of your NCAA squad is only relative to your A finalists at conference meets and the occasional B finalist winner (and the very rare fluke – Kaleoaloha). Scoring to 24 does several things, but the two most important are: 1) Putting much more emphasis on the B heat, and 2) Dramatically changing the team race outside the top 3 or 4 teams, especially among the second ten teams. In score to 16 there are 155 points available in individual events. 76.1% go to the A heat and 23.9% go to the B heat. In score to 24 there are 302 points… Read more »
Same with Tennessee. Got fourth at SECs and projected fourth at NCAAs lol.
I know for a fact that three of NC STATE’S top women, who already had invitable times, we’re not fully rested or shaved at ACCs. I’m sure many of the top teams are in the same situation. Especially Texas. Should be very interesting fight for top ten.
Texas will for sure be top 5 in my opinion. I am no Texas fan, but Carol is not going to make the same mistake she made a few years ago. Her girls will show up at NCAA’s.
Laughed when I saw Texas women are projected to get 9th.
This is of course swimming points only, and Texas has a lot of diving points. That would put them in a deadlock with Indiana for 6th, based on returning diving points (I haven’t stopped to look at how freshmen divers will impact). So, past that, it’s all about jumping seeds…
Eastin in the 200 fly or back, Drabot or Ruck are also very strong. Interesting choice. I would expect more team points possible with Eastin in the 200 back because Hanson in the 200 fly. Good thing that Greg was a math major.