Scoring Out The Women’s NCAA Division I Pre-Selection Psych Sheet

This morning, the NCAA released its pre-cut psych sheet for women’s NCAAs. We’ve already projected out the likely cut lines, and you can view them here.

While no cut lines have been made official, we can still score out the psych sheet pretty reliably – the cut line usually falls somewhere in the 30s, meaning the top 16 seeds should be unaffected. Our resident numbers expert Andrew Mering has already tallied up the points, showing what could be a closer NCAA meet than previously projected.

These numbers don’t include diving, which includes three events at the NCAA Championship. As always, some athletes took a full rest for the conference round, while others may have saved rest and could have more time to drop. And relays seem somewhat likely to shuffle around as teams try new athlete combinations at NCAAs compared to what they used at the conference level.

Projected Rank Team Psych Sheet Swim Points 2018 Dive Points From Underclassmen 1 Stanford 374 0 2 California 371 0 3 Michigan 295 7 4 Tennessee 261 12 5 NC State 242 0 6 Auburn 191 0 7 Indiana 180 35 8 Southern Cali 179 0 9 Texas 161 51 10 Louisville 160 0 11 Texas A&M 152 0 12 Virginia 148 0 13 Kentucky 98 0 14 Georgia 92 0 15 Wisconsin 90 0 16 Florida 82 8 17 Missouri 70 0 18 Minnesota 68 47 19 Arizona St 55 14 20 South Carolina 39 0 21 Ohio St 38 16 22 Arizona 32 13 23 Arkansas 31 30 24 Eastern Mich 26 0 25 UNC 24 0 26 Hawaii 22 0 27 Penn St 17 0 28 Akron 14 0 29 Florida St 9 2 30 Northwestern 8 40 30 Notre Dame 8 0 32 LSU 7 8 33 Yale 6 0 33 Duke 6 0 35 Rutgers 5 0 36 Alabama 4 0 Purdue 0 16 UCLA 0 23 Nebraska 0 11 Wyoming 0 9

The projections show just three points separating two-time defending champs Stanford from Pac-12 rivals Cal. Stanford, though, should get a boost from some athletes who swam off events at Pac-12s and are now under-seeded. Ella Eastin is a good example: she swam 500 free, 400 IM and 200 back at Pac-12s, but will only include one of those events in her NCAA entries. (She’s entered in the 200 IM, 400 IM and 200 fly). If Eastin wins all three like she did last year, she’ll move up 13 points from seed.