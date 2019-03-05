Projecting the Cutline – 2019 NCAA Women’s D1 Championships

UPDATE: Our algorithm missed 2 ties for 38th place. Below has been updated.

Update 2: Alabama’s Rhyan White has been entered with a converted LCM time. SCM conversions are allowed, but LCM are not. White’s best SCY time of the season is 1:42.25. While she’s already invited otherwise in the 100 backstroke, pulling her time from the 200 back rankings would then pull Bayley Stewart of Notre Dame and Samantha Shelton of Harvard up to 37th place in the event and in to the meet. Relevant updates have been made below.

SwimSwam resident mathematician Andrew Mering has run the numbers, and he projects that the cut line will fall in the middle of the 38th-ranked line (based on swimmers for whom that is their highest seed).

This is a spot-and-a-half lower than last year, where the invite line fell between the 36 and 37 line on the selection procedures.

The official NCAA Championship cut-line will be out on Wednesday, and it’s possible for there to be small changes on the pre-selection list between now and then that could shift this line, though it wouldn’t dramatically move it.

Remember: once a swimmer is pulled into the meet, they can swim any other 2 individual events for which they have a B cut. Below is the list of alternates who will be pulled in if anybody withdraws between now and the start of the meet. Historically, there are usually a handful of these scratches due to injury or illness. This year, Stanford has 18 swimmers invited – which means that if any of their divers earn a spot at NCAAs (and they should) via zone diving, they’ll have a choice to make about scoring potential. That means the top of the alternates list has a good chance of being called up.

ALTERNATES:

38 Palomino, Adriana New Mexico 1650 Freestyle 38 Sanderson, Kate South Carolina 1650 Freestyle 38 Novoszath, Melinda South Carolina 200 Butterfly 39 Openysheva, Arina Louisville 200 Freestyle 39 Powers, Kylie Texas A&M 100 Breaststroke 39 Sanderson, Kate South Carolina 1650 Freestyle 39 Garcia, Paula Akron 200 Breaststroke 39 Montesi, Kelly Villanova 400 IM

Last year, 58 schools had individual swimmers invited to NCAAs. This year projects for the exact same number – 58.

By School:

School Count Stanford 18 Virginia 14 Indiana 13 Michigan 13 California 12 Texas A&M 12 NC State 12 Southern Cali 11 Tennessee 10 Louisville 10 Georgia 10 Texas 10 Florida 10 Kentucky 9 Auburn 8 Arizona 8 Notre Dame 8 Ohio St 7 Missouri 6 South Carolina 5 Minnesota 5 Duke 5 Arizona St 4 Alabama 4 UCLA 4 UNC 4 Wisconsin 3 Rutgers 3 San Diego St 3 Akron 3 Hawaii 2 Penn St 2 Arkansas 2 Florida St 2 LSU 2 Northwestern 2 U.S. Navy 2 SMU 2 Virginia Tech 2 Purdue 2 Eastern Mich 1 Yale 1 Denver 1 Harvard 1 Rice 1 West Virginia 1 James Madison 1 Florida Int’l 1 UC Davis 1 Houston 1 Utah 1 Washington St. 1 Penn 1 Richmond 1 Boise St 1 Iowa 1 Northeastern 1 New Mexico 1

Alphabetically by last name is below.

Calculated List of Invitees, by invite priority:

Swimmer Team Time Brown, Erika Tennessee 21.15 King, Lilly Indiana 02:03.60 Eastin, Ella Stanford 03:57.75 Hansson, Louise Southern Cali 01:50.68 Small, Meghan Tennessee 01:51.62 Weitzeil, Abbey California 46.35 Nelson, Beata Wisconsin 01:48.47 Comerford, Mallory Louisville 01:41.29 Hines, Phoebe Hawaii 15:41.35 Pitzer, Lauren Stanford 04:34.30 MacNeil, Maggie Michigan 49.59 Pickrem, Sydney Texas A&M 01:51.66 Drabot, Katie Stanford 01:51.42 Hansson, Sophie NC State 57.74 Belousova, Anna Texas A&M 02:04.80 Ruck, Taylor Stanford 01:48.67 Forde, Brooke Stanford 04:00.27 Haughey, Siobhan Michigan 01:41.57 McHugh, Ally Penn St 15:41.36 Bilquist, Amy California 50.46 Runge, Cierra Arizona St 04:35.13 Hopkin, Anna Arkansas 21.47 Barksdale, Emma South Carolina 04:01.52 Seidt, Asia Kentucky 01:49.31 Kowal, Molly Ohio St 15:49.53 Harnish, Courtney Georgia 04:35.52 Popov, Nikol Tennessee 58.24 Wright, Maddie Southern Cali 01:52.48 Perry, Ky-lee NC State 21.58 McLaughlin, Katie California 50.67 DeLoof, Catie Michigan 01:42.55 Stevens, Leah Stanford 15:51.26 Evans, Joanna Texas 04:35.76 Galyer, Ali Kentucky 01:50.39 Duncan, Delaney Eastern Mich 58.25 Tucker, Miranda Michigan 58.25 Oglesby, Grace Louisville 01:52.64 Andison, Bailey Indiana 04:02.37 Tetzloff, Alyssa Auburn 50.92 Nack, Chantal Minnesota 04:36.55 Zhao, Grace Stanford 02:07.07 Nordmann, Lucie Stanford 01:51.34 Pearl, Vanessa Florida 04:03.56 Carter, Olivia Georgia 01:53.23 Falconer, Erin Auburn 01:43.04 Dressel, Sherridon Florida 50.93 Braswell, Leah Florida 04:36.81 Jacobsen, Kirsten Arizona 04:36.81 Bonnett, Bailey Kentucky 02:07.19 Wenger, Alexis Virginia 58.31 Fisch, Claire Auburn 21.65 Cieplucha, Tess Tennessee 04:03.81 Burchill, Veronica Georgia 47.3 Adams, Claire Texas 50.95 Hill, Morgan Virginia 51.01 Luther, Dakota Georgia 01:53.55 Byrnes, Megan Stanford 15:55.57 Voss, Erin Stanford 01:51.43 Kozelsky, Lindsey Minnesota 58.7 Rule, Remedy Texas 01:53.65 Ivey, Izzy California 51.15 Tankersley, Morgan Stanford 04:37.00 Holub, Tamila NC State 15:56.91 Higgs, Albury South Carolina 02:07.40 Moore, Kate NC State 04:05.24 Neumann, Robin California 01:43.25 Hulkko, Ida Florida St 58.94 Padington, Mackenzie Minnesota 04:37.01 Jahns, Anna NC State 15:56.96 Ochitwa, Ann Missouri 51.25 Hynes, Haley Missouri 51.24 Haan, Elise NC State 51.24 Gonzalez-Hermosillo, Monika Texas A&M 04:05.55 Darcel, Sarah California 04:05.55 Muzzy, Emma NC State 01:51.58 Ariola, Grace Texas 21.73 Freriks, Geena Kentucky 04:37.04 Jernberg, Cassy Indiana 15:57.25 Pike, Taylor Texas A&M 01:54.05 Kansakoski, Silja Arizona St 59.12 Blovad, Keaton California 01:51.73 Alons, Kylee NC State 21.81 Bi, Rose Michigan 04:37.24 Peplowski, Noelle Indiana 02:07.75 Quah, Jing Texas A&M 01:54.29 Jordan, Kylie Duke 51.42 Moroney, Megan Virginia 01:51.91 Hindley, Bella Yale 21.83 Cox, Hannah Arizona 15:57.89 Nordin, Emma Arizona St 04:37.68 Scott, Riley Southern Cali 02:07.78 Carnevale, Sofia Georgia 59.19 Szekely, Allie Stanford 04:05.93 Jensen, Christie Indiana 51.44 Oeztuerk, Sonnele Auburn 01:51.94 Dolan, Abbie Notre Dame 01:43.63 Ciesla, Marta Southern Cali 21.85 Yelle, Haley Texas A&M 04:37.92 McMahon, Kensey Alabama 15:59.46 Spradley, Summer LSU 59.24 Sheridan, Calypso Northwestern 02:07.98 Smith, Nikki Notre Dame 01:54.66 Koprivova, Vera Rutgers 01:52.42 McCann, Meryn Georgia 04:38.06 Poole, Julia NC State 01:55.13 Nero, Bailey Auburn 01:55.13 Sargent, Makayla NC State 04:06.19 Thompson, Sarah Missouri 51.66 Knight, Haylee LSU 51.71 Larson, Sinclair Tennessee 01:52.44 Banic, Madeline Tennessee 21.89 Madden, Paige Virginia 01:43.96 Rasmus, Claire Texas A&M 01:43.96 Fertel, Kelly Florida 04:06.21 Meynen, Julie Auburn 47.8 Yeung, Jamie Zhen Michigan 59.39 Tycz, Caitlin Southern Cali 01:54.89 Cook, Julia Texas 51.7 Waddell, Tevyn Minnesota 01:52.46 Burns, Hannah Florida 04:06.24 Raab, Allie Stanford 02:08.11 Calegan, Olivia NC State 59.43 Vose, Kirsten Southern Cali 59.43 Kraus, Alena Louisville 01:55.06 Rumrill, Mackenzie Arizona 51.8 Seiberlich, Emma Virginia 01:52.53 Ault, Taylor Florida 16:00.52 Morley, Laura Indiana 02:08.16 Faulconer, Savanna Florida 04:06.59 Grover, Claire UCLA 21.98 Case, Lauren Texas 01:55.09 Marsh, Alyssa Duke 51.87 Hetzer, Emily Auburn 16:01.02 Thomas, Martina U.S. Navy 01:44.07 McKennan, Morganne San Diego St 59.5 Trahan, Erin SMU 51.92 Carrozza, Quinn Texas 01:52.88 Schmidt, Sierra Michigan 16:01.78 TRANSOM, LATICIA-LEIGH Southern Cali 01:44.20 Wade, Tatum Southern Cali 01:55.63 Romano, Kristen Ohio St 04:07.01 Krause, Vanessa Michigan 01:55.14 Watson, Sarah Akron 51.94 Scott, Morgan Indiana 51.97 Sorenson, Sophie Kentucky 01:52.92 Nunan, Amanda Tennessee 16:02.34 Toney, Camryn Texas A&M 04:07.04 Thormalm, Klara San Diego St 59.52 Debever, Mckenna Texas A&M 01:55.74 Winstead, Madison Kentucky 02:08.56 Menkhaus, Julia Virginia 01:55.16 Grinter, Bailey Tennessee 22.08 Murphy, Maddie California 22.08 Nava, Jessica Virginia 51.99 Bradley, Rebekah Ohio St 51.99 Cornell, Emily South Carolina 01:52.93 Soe, Sandra UCLA 16:02.88 Demler, Kathrin Ohio St 04:07.06 Bartel, Zoe Stanford 02:08.65 Casazza, Caitlin Georgia 01:55.21 Grusova, Tereza Rutgers 52.03 Looze, Mackenzie Indiana 04:07.07 Wilson, Alicia California 01:55.77 Podmanikova, Andrea SMU 02:08.66 Kucheran, Nina Florida St 59.61 Kinsey, Hallie South Carolina 01:55.22 Goeders, Anya Stanford 22.11 Valette, Josiane Denver 52.01 Quast, Carly Notre Dame 52.06 Zavaros, Mabel Florida 01:53.10 Palsha, Peyton Arkansas 16:04.22 Macfarlane, Justine Alabama 59.64 Konopka, Katrina Arizona 22.13 Lindner, Sophie UNC 01:53.11 Dahlke, Miki Harvard 01:44.26 Schillinger, Marie-claire Rice 59.68 Rajic, Ema California 59.68 Bullock, Morgan West Virginia 01:55.25 Vincent, Courtney San Diego St 52.04 White, Rhyan Alabama 52.08 Maguire, Marcie Virginia 52.08 Homovich, Maddie Georgia 01:53.13 Thomas, Luciana Notre Dame 01:55.31 Visscher, Lainey Louisville 22.15 Ruele, Naomi Florida Int’l 22.15 Countie, Grace UNC 22.15 Zhang, Bonnie James Madison 48.38 Hosack, Lillie Wisconsin 01:44.29 Stone, Lindsay Notre Dame 16:06.42 Christensen, Kaki Virginia 02:08.85 Trace, Katie Ohio St 04:08.16 Gati, Izzy Kentucky 01:55.35 Koontz, Shelby Indiana 52.08 Fazekas, Sadie Akron 52.1 Valls, Kyla Virginia 48.39 Richter, Abby Virginia 01:55.92 Munson, Rachel Minnesota 59.71 Barber, Lauren U.S. Navy 59.71 Aroesty, Margaret Southern Cali 02:08.93 Yager, Alexis Tennessee 04:08.31 Hart, Maddie Penn St 52.09 Dickinson, Callie Georgia 01:53.35 Portz, Katie Texas A&M 01:44.57 Sanchez, Catherine Southern Cali 01:55.57 Rayner, Freya Ohio St 22.16 Schlicht, Jemma Southern Cali 52.13 Ball, Emma Florida 52.17 Diener, Anelise Texas 48.45 King, Jennifer Missouri 01:53.42 Cattermole, Sophie Louisville 16:07.90 Eddy, Eryn Virginia 01:44.77 Friesen, Morgan Louisville 02:09.05 Rockway, Christin Indiana 04:08.50 Ranslem, Mik Arizona 01:55.71 Vereb, Joelle Virginia Tech 52.17 Hajkova, Karolina Hawaii 52.23 Laughlin, Solie UC Davis 01:53.45 Wallace, Maggie Indiana 16:08.32 Wheeler, Kaylee Louisville 59.75 Kukurugya, Hannah Stanford 04:08.53 Fackenthal, Amalie Stanford 22.19 Teijonsalo, Fanny Arizona St 22.19 Cameron, Bryanna UNC 01:55.89 Hess, Maddie Duke 52.27 Evensen, Courtney Missouri 16:09.08 Harrison, Ali California 59.79 Astashkina, Mariia Louisville 02:09.30 Gyorgy, Reka Virginia Tech 04:08.72 Bayer, Cassidy California 01:55.90 Guevara, Miriam Northwestern 52.2 Treuth, Alice Notre Dame 01:53.56 Gouger, Hannah Richmond 01:53.56 Kelly, Paige Kentucky 16:10.41 Kondis, Peyton Houston 59.84 Anderson, Jordan Utah 04:08.75 Duarte, Mackenzie Washington St. 02:09.47 Moseley, Stanzi Tennessee 22.2 Whitlow, Cabell Duke 01:55.93 Grunhard, Cailey Notre Dame 52.21 Molnar, Flora Alabama 48.51 Coughlin, Katie Wisconsin 52.31 Postoll, Becca Michigan 04:39.99 Marris, Georgia Florida 01:45.00 Buroker, Catherine Penn 16:11.06 Sumida, Maria Eduarda Louisville 04:08.87 Dahlgren, Kylie Missouri 01:56.57 Kovac, Bailey Indiana 02:09.50 Kendzior, Alina Louisville 52.35 Newman, Mara UCLA 01:53.73 Pfeifer, Evie Texas 04:40.00 Lohman, Kennedy Texas 59.86 Stoppa, Francesca Rutgers 01:55.99 Harris, Jewels Auburn 52.27 Pyshnenko, Daria Michigan 48.53 Garcia, Taylor Michigan 52.36 Sorensen, Abbey Boise St 01:53.74 Gresser, Hanna Ohio St 59.88 Macias, Ayumi Arizona 16:11.88 McInerny, Haley Kentucky 01:56.04 Nogaj, Paulina Akron 52.34 Bernal, Aria Arizona 52.4 Burvill, Hannah Iowa 01:45.04 Korenwinder, Mallory Arizona 59.9 Liu, Kenisha UCLA 01:56.66 Finke, Summer NC State 16:13.39 Lappin, Christina South Carolina 22.23 Kitchel, Taite Purdue 01:56.13 Clark, Megan Northeastern 48.55 Gmelich, Caroline Virginia 52.45 Hicks, Chloe Michigan 01:53.86 Pish, Melissa Duke 01:45.08 Field, Joy Texas A&M 16:14.21 Tafuto, Vivian Virginia 02:09.77 Della Torre, Danielle Georgia 02:09.77 Grote, Josie Indiana 04:10.00 Hauder, Caroline UNC 48.56 Stewart, Bayley Notre Dame 01:54.01 Shelton, Samantha Harvard 01:54.01 Glavinovich, Katie Stanford 04:40.96 Phee, Jinq En Purdue 59.93 Powers, Kylie Texas A&M 59.93



Calculated Invites, by last name