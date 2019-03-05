Projecting the Cutline – 2019 NCAA Women’s D1 Championships

UPDATE: Our algorithm missed 2 ties for 38th place. Below has been updated.
Update 2: Alabama’s Rhyan White has been entered with a converted LCM time. SCM conversions are allowed, but LCM are not. White’s best SCY time of the season is 1:42.25. While she’s already invited otherwise in the 100 backstroke, pulling her time from the 200 back rankings would then pull Bayley Stewart of Notre Dame and Samantha Shelton of Harvard up to 37th place in the event and in to the meet. Relevant updates have been made below.
SwimSwam resident mathematician Andrew Mering has run the numbers, and he projects that the cut line will fall in the middle of the 38th-ranked line (based on swimmers for whom that is their highest seed).
This is a spot-and-a-half lower than last year, where the invite line fell between the 36 and 37 line on the selection procedures.
The official NCAA Championship cut-line will be out on Wednesday, and it’s possible for there to be small changes on the pre-selection list between now and then that could shift this line, though it wouldn’t dramatically move it.
Remember: once a swimmer is pulled into the meet, they can swim any other 2 individual events for which they have a B cut. Below is the list of alternates who will be pulled in if anybody withdraws between now and the start of the meet. Historically, there are usually a handful of these scratches due to injury or illness. This year, Stanford has 18 swimmers invited – which means that if any of their divers earn a spot at NCAAs (and they should) via zone diving, they’ll have a choice to make about scoring potential. That means the top of the alternates list has a good chance of being called up.
ALTERNATES:
|38
|Palomino, Adriana
|New Mexico
|
1650 Freestyle
|38
|Sanderson, Kate
|South Carolina
|
1650 Freestyle
|38
|Novoszath, Melinda
|South Carolina
|200 Butterfly
|39
|Openysheva, Arina
|Louisville
|
200 Freestyle
|39
|Powers, Kylie
|Texas A&M
|
100 Breaststroke
|39
|Sanderson, Kate
|South Carolina
|
1650 Freestyle
|39
|Garcia, Paula
|Akron
|
200 Breaststroke
|39
|Montesi, Kelly
|Villanova
|400 IM
Last year, 58 schools had individual swimmers invited to NCAAs. This year projects for the exact same number – 58.
By School:
|School
|Count
|Stanford
|18
|Virginia
|14
|Indiana
|13
|Michigan
|13
|California
|12
|Texas A&M
|12
|NC State
|12
|Southern Cali
|11
|Tennessee
|10
|Louisville
|10
|Georgia
|10
|Texas
|10
|Florida
|10
|Kentucky
|9
|Auburn
|8
|Arizona
|8
|Notre Dame
|8
|Ohio St
|7
|Missouri
|6
|South Carolina
|5
|Minnesota
|5
|Duke
|5
|Arizona St
|4
|Alabama
|4
|UCLA
|4
|UNC
|4
|Wisconsin
|3
|Rutgers
|3
|San Diego St
|3
|Akron
|3
|Hawaii
|2
|Penn St
|2
|Arkansas
|2
|Florida St
|2
|LSU
|2
|Northwestern
|2
|U.S. Navy
|2
|SMU
|2
|Virginia Tech
|2
|Purdue
|2
|Eastern Mich
|1
|Yale
|1
|Denver
|1
|Harvard
|1
|Rice
|1
|West Virginia
|1
|James Madison
|1
|Florida Int’l
|1
|UC Davis
|1
|Houston
|1
|Utah
|1
|Washington St.
|1
|Penn
|1
|Richmond
|1
|Boise St
|1
|Iowa
|1
|Northeastern
|1
|New Mexico
|1
Alphabetically by last name is below.
Calculated List of Invitees, by invite priority:
|Swimmer
|Team
|Time
|Brown, Erika
|Tennessee
|21.15
|King, Lilly
|Indiana
|02:03.60
|Eastin, Ella
|Stanford
|03:57.75
|Hansson, Louise
|Southern Cali
|01:50.68
|Small, Meghan
|Tennessee
|01:51.62
|Weitzeil, Abbey
|California
|46.35
|Nelson, Beata
|Wisconsin
|01:48.47
|Comerford, Mallory
|Louisville
|01:41.29
|Hines, Phoebe
|Hawaii
|15:41.35
|Pitzer, Lauren
|Stanford
|04:34.30
|MacNeil, Maggie
|Michigan
|49.59
|Pickrem, Sydney
|Texas A&M
|01:51.66
|Drabot, Katie
|Stanford
|01:51.42
|Hansson, Sophie
|NC State
|57.74
|Belousova, Anna
|Texas A&M
|02:04.80
|Ruck, Taylor
|Stanford
|01:48.67
|Forde, Brooke
|Stanford
|04:00.27
|Haughey, Siobhan
|Michigan
|01:41.57
|McHugh, Ally
|Penn St
|15:41.36
|Bilquist, Amy
|California
|50.46
|Runge, Cierra
|Arizona St
|04:35.13
|Hopkin, Anna
|Arkansas
|21.47
|Barksdale, Emma
|South Carolina
|04:01.52
|Seidt, Asia
|Kentucky
|01:49.31
|Kowal, Molly
|Ohio St
|15:49.53
|Harnish, Courtney
|Georgia
|04:35.52
|Popov, Nikol
|Tennessee
|58.24
|Wright, Maddie
|Southern Cali
|01:52.48
|Perry, Ky-lee
|NC State
|21.58
|McLaughlin, Katie
|California
|50.67
|DeLoof, Catie
|Michigan
|01:42.55
|Stevens, Leah
|Stanford
|15:51.26
|Evans, Joanna
|Texas
|04:35.76
|Galyer, Ali
|Kentucky
|01:50.39
|Duncan, Delaney
|Eastern Mich
|58.25
|Tucker, Miranda
|Michigan
|58.25
|Oglesby, Grace
|Louisville
|01:52.64
|Andison, Bailey
|Indiana
|04:02.37
|Tetzloff, Alyssa
|Auburn
|50.92
|Nack, Chantal
|Minnesota
|04:36.55
|Zhao, Grace
|Stanford
|02:07.07
|Nordmann, Lucie
|Stanford
|01:51.34
|Pearl, Vanessa
|Florida
|04:03.56
|Carter, Olivia
|Georgia
|01:53.23
|Falconer, Erin
|Auburn
|01:43.04
|Dressel, Sherridon
|Florida
|50.93
|Braswell, Leah
|Florida
|04:36.81
|Jacobsen, Kirsten
|Arizona
|04:36.81
|Bonnett, Bailey
|Kentucky
|02:07.19
|Wenger, Alexis
|Virginia
|58.31
|Fisch, Claire
|Auburn
|21.65
|Cieplucha, Tess
|Tennessee
|04:03.81
|Burchill, Veronica
|Georgia
|47.3
|Adams, Claire
|Texas
|50.95
|Hill, Morgan
|Virginia
|51.01
|Luther, Dakota
|Georgia
|01:53.55
|Byrnes, Megan
|Stanford
|15:55.57
|Voss, Erin
|Stanford
|01:51.43
|Kozelsky, Lindsey
|Minnesota
|58.7
|Rule, Remedy
|Texas
|01:53.65
|Ivey, Izzy
|California
|51.15
|Tankersley, Morgan
|Stanford
|04:37.00
|Holub, Tamila
|NC State
|15:56.91
|Higgs, Albury
|South Carolina
|02:07.40
|Moore, Kate
|NC State
|04:05.24
|Neumann, Robin
|California
|01:43.25
|Hulkko, Ida
|Florida St
|58.94
|Padington, Mackenzie
|Minnesota
|04:37.01
|Jahns, Anna
|NC State
|15:56.96
|Ochitwa, Ann
|Missouri
|51.25
|Hynes, Haley
|Missouri
|51.24
|Haan, Elise
|NC State
|51.24
|Gonzalez-Hermosillo, Monika
|Texas A&M
|04:05.55
|Darcel, Sarah
|California
|04:05.55
|Muzzy, Emma
|NC State
|01:51.58
|Ariola, Grace
|Texas
|21.73
|Freriks, Geena
|Kentucky
|04:37.04
|Jernberg, Cassy
|Indiana
|15:57.25
|Pike, Taylor
|Texas A&M
|01:54.05
|Kansakoski, Silja
|Arizona St
|59.12
|Blovad, Keaton
|California
|01:51.73
|Alons, Kylee
|NC State
|21.81
|Bi, Rose
|Michigan
|04:37.24
|Peplowski, Noelle
|Indiana
|02:07.75
|Quah, Jing
|Texas A&M
|01:54.29
|Jordan, Kylie
|Duke
|51.42
|Moroney, Megan
|Virginia
|01:51.91
|Hindley, Bella
|Yale
|21.83
|Cox, Hannah
|Arizona
|15:57.89
|Nordin, Emma
|Arizona St
|04:37.68
|Scott, Riley
|Southern Cali
|02:07.78
|Carnevale, Sofia
|Georgia
|59.19
|Szekely, Allie
|Stanford
|04:05.93
|Jensen, Christie
|Indiana
|51.44
|Oeztuerk, Sonnele
|Auburn
|01:51.94
|Dolan, Abbie
|Notre Dame
|01:43.63
|Ciesla, Marta
|Southern Cali
|21.85
|Yelle, Haley
|Texas A&M
|04:37.92
|McMahon, Kensey
|Alabama
|15:59.46
|Spradley, Summer
|LSU
|59.24
|Sheridan, Calypso
|Northwestern
|02:07.98
|Smith, Nikki
|Notre Dame
|01:54.66
|Koprivova, Vera
|Rutgers
|01:52.42
|McCann, Meryn
|Georgia
|04:38.06
|Poole, Julia
|NC State
|01:55.13
|Nero, Bailey
|Auburn
|01:55.13
|Sargent, Makayla
|NC State
|04:06.19
|Thompson, Sarah
|Missouri
|51.66
|Knight, Haylee
|LSU
|51.71
|Larson, Sinclair
|Tennessee
|01:52.44
|Banic, Madeline
|Tennessee
|21.89
|Madden, Paige
|Virginia
|01:43.96
|Rasmus, Claire
|Texas A&M
|01:43.96
|Fertel, Kelly
|Florida
|04:06.21
|Meynen, Julie
|Auburn
|47.8
|Yeung, Jamie Zhen
|Michigan
|59.39
|Tycz, Caitlin
|Southern Cali
|01:54.89
|Cook, Julia
|Texas
|51.7
|Waddell, Tevyn
|Minnesota
|01:52.46
|Burns, Hannah
|Florida
|04:06.24
|Raab, Allie
|Stanford
|02:08.11
|Calegan, Olivia
|NC State
|59.43
|Vose, Kirsten
|Southern Cali
|59.43
|Kraus, Alena
|Louisville
|01:55.06
|Rumrill, Mackenzie
|Arizona
|51.8
|Seiberlich, Emma
|Virginia
|01:52.53
|Ault, Taylor
|Florida
|16:00.52
|Morley, Laura
|Indiana
|02:08.16
|Faulconer, Savanna
|Florida
|04:06.59
|Grover, Claire
|UCLA
|21.98
|Case, Lauren
|Texas
|01:55.09
|Marsh, Alyssa
|Duke
|51.87
|Hetzer, Emily
|Auburn
|16:01.02
|Thomas, Martina
|U.S. Navy
|01:44.07
|McKennan, Morganne
|San Diego St
|59.5
|Trahan, Erin
|SMU
|51.92
|Carrozza, Quinn
|Texas
|01:52.88
|Schmidt, Sierra
|Michigan
|16:01.78
|TRANSOM, LATICIA-LEIGH
|Southern Cali
|01:44.20
|Wade, Tatum
|Southern Cali
|01:55.63
|Romano, Kristen
|Ohio St
|04:07.01
|Krause, Vanessa
|Michigan
|01:55.14
|Watson, Sarah
|Akron
|51.94
|Scott, Morgan
|Indiana
|51.97
|Sorenson, Sophie
|Kentucky
|01:52.92
|Nunan, Amanda
|Tennessee
|16:02.34
|Toney, Camryn
|Texas A&M
|04:07.04
|Thormalm, Klara
|San Diego St
|59.52
|Debever, Mckenna
|Texas A&M
|01:55.74
|Winstead, Madison
|Kentucky
|02:08.56
|Menkhaus, Julia
|Virginia
|01:55.16
|Grinter, Bailey
|Tennessee
|22.08
|Murphy, Maddie
|California
|22.08
|Nava, Jessica
|Virginia
|51.99
|Bradley, Rebekah
|Ohio St
|51.99
|Cornell, Emily
|South Carolina
|01:52.93
|Soe, Sandra
|UCLA
|16:02.88
|Demler, Kathrin
|Ohio St
|04:07.06
|Bartel, Zoe
|Stanford
|02:08.65
|Casazza, Caitlin
|Georgia
|01:55.21
|Grusova, Tereza
|Rutgers
|52.03
|Looze, Mackenzie
|Indiana
|04:07.07
|Wilson, Alicia
|California
|01:55.77
|Podmanikova, Andrea
|SMU
|02:08.66
|Kucheran, Nina
|Florida St
|59.61
|Kinsey, Hallie
|South Carolina
|01:55.22
|Goeders, Anya
|Stanford
|22.11
|Valette, Josiane
|Denver
|52.01
|Quast, Carly
|Notre Dame
|52.06
|Zavaros, Mabel
|Florida
|01:53.10
|Palsha, Peyton
|Arkansas
|16:04.22
|Macfarlane, Justine
|Alabama
|59.64
|Konopka, Katrina
|Arizona
|22.13
|Lindner, Sophie
|UNC
|01:53.11
|Dahlke, Miki
|Harvard
|01:44.26
|Schillinger, Marie-claire
|Rice
|59.68
|Rajic, Ema
|California
|59.68
|Bullock, Morgan
|West Virginia
|01:55.25
|Vincent, Courtney
|San Diego St
|52.04
|White, Rhyan
|Alabama
|52.08
|Maguire, Marcie
|Virginia
|52.08
|Homovich, Maddie
|Georgia
|01:53.13
|Thomas, Luciana
|Notre Dame
|01:55.31
|Visscher, Lainey
|Louisville
|22.15
|Ruele, Naomi
|Florida Int’l
|22.15
|Countie, Grace
|UNC
|22.15
|Zhang, Bonnie
|James Madison
|48.38
|Hosack, Lillie
|Wisconsin
|01:44.29
|Stone, Lindsay
|Notre Dame
|16:06.42
|Christensen, Kaki
|Virginia
|02:08.85
|Trace, Katie
|Ohio St
|04:08.16
|Gati, Izzy
|Kentucky
|01:55.35
|Koontz, Shelby
|Indiana
|52.08
|Fazekas, Sadie
|Akron
|52.1
|Valls, Kyla
|Virginia
|48.39
|Richter, Abby
|Virginia
|01:55.92
|Munson, Rachel
|Minnesota
|59.71
|Barber, Lauren
|U.S. Navy
|59.71
|Aroesty, Margaret
|Southern Cali
|02:08.93
|Yager, Alexis
|Tennessee
|04:08.31
|Hart, Maddie
|Penn St
|52.09
|Dickinson, Callie
|Georgia
|01:53.35
|Portz, Katie
|Texas A&M
|01:44.57
|Sanchez, Catherine
|Southern Cali
|01:55.57
|Rayner, Freya
|Ohio St
|22.16
|Schlicht, Jemma
|Southern Cali
|52.13
|Ball, Emma
|Florida
|52.17
|Diener, Anelise
|Texas
|48.45
|King, Jennifer
|Missouri
|01:53.42
|Cattermole, Sophie
|Louisville
|16:07.90
|Eddy, Eryn
|Virginia
|01:44.77
|Friesen, Morgan
|Louisville
|02:09.05
|Rockway, Christin
|Indiana
|04:08.50
|Ranslem, Mik
|Arizona
|01:55.71
|Vereb, Joelle
|Virginia Tech
|52.17
|Hajkova, Karolina
|Hawaii
|52.23
|Laughlin, Solie
|UC Davis
|01:53.45
|Wallace, Maggie
|Indiana
|16:08.32
|Wheeler, Kaylee
|Louisville
|59.75
|Kukurugya, Hannah
|Stanford
|04:08.53
|Fackenthal, Amalie
|Stanford
|22.19
|Teijonsalo, Fanny
|Arizona St
|22.19
|Cameron, Bryanna
|UNC
|01:55.89
|Hess, Maddie
|Duke
|52.27
|Evensen, Courtney
|Missouri
|16:09.08
|Harrison, Ali
|California
|59.79
|Astashkina, Mariia
|Louisville
|02:09.30
|Gyorgy, Reka
|Virginia Tech
|04:08.72
|Bayer, Cassidy
|California
|01:55.90
|Guevara, Miriam
|Northwestern
|52.2
|Treuth, Alice
|Notre Dame
|01:53.56
|Gouger, Hannah
|Richmond
|01:53.56
|Kelly, Paige
|Kentucky
|16:10.41
|Kondis, Peyton
|Houston
|59.84
|Anderson, Jordan
|Utah
|04:08.75
|Duarte, Mackenzie
|Washington St.
|02:09.47
|Moseley, Stanzi
|Tennessee
|22.2
|Whitlow, Cabell
|Duke
|01:55.93
|Grunhard, Cailey
|Notre Dame
|52.21
|Molnar, Flora
|Alabama
|48.51
|Coughlin, Katie
|Wisconsin
|52.31
|Postoll, Becca
|Michigan
|04:39.99
|Marris, Georgia
|Florida
|01:45.00
|Buroker, Catherine
|Penn
|16:11.06
|Sumida, Maria Eduarda
|Louisville
|04:08.87
|Dahlgren, Kylie
|Missouri
|01:56.57
|Kovac, Bailey
|Indiana
|02:09.50
|Kendzior, Alina
|Louisville
|52.35
|Newman, Mara
|UCLA
|01:53.73
|Pfeifer, Evie
|Texas
|04:40.00
|Lohman, Kennedy
|Texas
|59.86
|Stoppa, Francesca
|Rutgers
|01:55.99
|Harris, Jewels
|Auburn
|52.27
|Pyshnenko, Daria
|Michigan
|48.53
|Garcia, Taylor
|Michigan
|52.36
|Sorensen, Abbey
|Boise St
|01:53.74
|Gresser, Hanna
|Ohio St
|59.88
|Macias, Ayumi
|Arizona
|16:11.88
|McInerny, Haley
|Kentucky
|01:56.04
|Nogaj, Paulina
|Akron
|52.34
|Bernal, Aria
|Arizona
|52.4
|Burvill, Hannah
|Iowa
|01:45.04
|Korenwinder, Mallory
|Arizona
|59.9
|Liu, Kenisha
|UCLA
|01:56.66
|Finke, Summer
|NC State
|16:13.39
|Lappin, Christina
|South Carolina
|22.23
|Kitchel, Taite
|Purdue
|01:56.13
|Clark, Megan
|Northeastern
|48.55
|Gmelich, Caroline
|Virginia
|52.45
|Hicks, Chloe
|Michigan
|01:53.86
|Pish, Melissa
|Duke
|01:45.08
|Field, Joy
|Texas A&M
|16:14.21
|Tafuto, Vivian
|Virginia
|02:09.77
|Della Torre, Danielle
|Georgia
|02:09.77
|Grote, Josie
|Indiana
|04:10.00
|Hauder, Caroline
|UNC
|48.56
|Stewart, Bayley
|Notre Dame
|01:54.01
|Shelton, Samantha
|Harvard
|01:54.01
|Glavinovich, Katie
|Stanford
|04:40.96
|Phee, Jinq En
|Purdue
|59.93
|Powers, Kylie
|Texas A&M
|59.93
Calculated Invites, by last name
|Swimmer
|Team
|Time
|Adams, Claire
|Texas
|50.95
|Alons, Kylee
|NC State
|21.81
|Anderson, Jordan
|Utah
|04:08.75
|Andison, Bailey
|Indiana
|04:02.37
|Ariola, Grace
|Texas
|21.73
|Aroesty, Margaret
|Southern Cali
|02:08.93
|Astashkina, Mariia
|Louisville
|02:09.30
|Ault, Taylor
|Florida
|16:00.52
|Ball, Emma
|Florida
|52.17
|Banic, Madeline
|Tennessee
|21.89
|Barber, Lauren
|U.S. Navy
|59.71
|Barksdale, Emma
|South Carolina
|04:01.52
|Bartel, Zoe
|Stanford
|02:08.65
|Bayer, Cassidy
|California
|01:55.90
|Belousova, Anna
|Texas A&M
|02:04.80
|Bernal, Aria
|Arizona
|52.4
|Bi, Rose
|Michigan
|04:37.24
|Bilquist, Amy
|California
|50.46
|Blovad, Keaton
|California
|01:51.73
|Bonnett, Bailey
|Kentucky
|02:07.19
|Bradley, Rebekah
|Ohio St
|51.99
|Braswell, Leah
|Florida
|04:36.81
|Brown, Erika
|Tennessee
|21.15
|Bullock, Morgan
|West Virginia
|01:55.25
|Burchill, Veronica
|Georgia
|47.3
|Burns, Hannah
|Florida
|04:06.24
|Buroker, Catherine
|Penn
|16:11.06
|Burvill, Hannah
|Iowa
|01:45.04
|Byrnes, Megan
|Stanford
|15:55.57
|Calegan, Olivia
|NC State
|59.43
|Cameron, Bryanna
|UNC
|01:55.89
|Carnevale, Sofia
|Georgia
|59.19
|Carrozza, Quinn
|Texas
|01:52.88
|Carter, Olivia
|Georgia
|01:53.23
|Casazza, Caitlin
|Georgia
|01:55.21
|Case, Lauren
|Texas
|01:55.09
|Cattermole, Sophie
|Louisville
|16:07.90
|Christensen, Kaki
|Virginia
|02:08.85
|Cieplucha, Tess
|Tennessee
|04:03.81
|Ciesla, Marta
|Southern Cali
|21.85
|Clark, Megan
|Northeastern
|48.55
|Comerford, Mallory
|Louisville
|01:41.29
|Cook, Julia
|Texas
|51.7
|Cornell, Emily
|South Carolina
|01:52.93
|Coughlin, Katie
|Wisconsin
|52.31
|Countie, Grace
|UNC
|22.15
|Cox, Hannah
|Arizona
|15:57.89
|Dahlgren, Kylie
|Missouri
|01:56.57
|Dahlke, Miki
|Harvard
|01:44.26
|Darcel, Sarah
|California
|04:05.55
|Debever, Mckenna
|Texas A&M
|01:55.74
|Della Torre, Danielle
|Georgia
|02:09.77
|DeLoof, Catie
|Michigan
|01:42.55
|Demler, Kathrin
|Ohio St
|04:07.06
|Dickinson, Callie
|Georgia
|01:53.35
|Diener, Anelise
|Texas
|48.45
|Dolan, Abbie
|Notre Dame
|01:43.63
|Drabot, Katie
|Stanford
|01:51.42
|Dressel, Sherridon
|Florida
|50.93
|Duarte, Mackenzie
|Washington St.
|02:09.47
|Duncan, Delaney
|Eastern Mich
|58.25
|Eastin, Ella
|Stanford
|03:57.75
|Eddy, Eryn
|Virginia
|01:44.77
|Evans, Joanna
|Texas
|04:35.76
|Evensen, Courtney
|Missouri
|16:09.08
|Fackenthal, Amalie
|Stanford
|22.19
|Falconer, Erin
|Auburn
|01:43.04
|Faulconer, Savanna
|Florida
|04:06.59
|Fazekas, Sadie
|Akron
|52.1
|Fertel, Kelly
|Florida
|04:06.21
|Field, Joy
|Texas A&M
|16:14.21
|Finke, Summer
|NC State
|16:13.39
|Fisch, Claire
|Auburn
|21.65
|Forde, Brooke
|Stanford
|04:00.27
|Freriks, Geena
|Kentucky
|04:37.04
|Friesen, Morgan
|Louisville
|02:09.05
|Galyer, Ali
|Kentucky
|01:50.39
|Garcia, Taylor
|Michigan
|52.36
|Gati, Izzy
|Kentucky
|01:55.35
|Glavinovich, Katie
|Stanford
|04:40.96
|Gmelich, Caroline
|Virginia
|52.45
|Goeders, Anya
|Stanford
|22.11
|Gonzalez-Hermosillo, Monika
|Texas A&M
|04:05.55
|Gouger, Hannah
|Richmond
|01:53.56
|Gresser, Hanna
|Ohio St
|59.88
|Grinter, Bailey
|Tennessee
|22.08
|Grote, Josie
|Indiana
|04:10.00
|Grover, Claire
|UCLA
|21.98
|Grunhard, Cailey
|Notre Dame
|52.21
|Grusova, Tereza
|Rutgers
|52.03
|Guevara, Miriam
|Northwestern
|52.2
|Gyorgy, Reka
|Virginia Tech
|04:08.72
|Haan, Elise
|NC State
|51.24
|Hajkova, Karolina
|Hawaii
|52.23
|Hansson, Louise
|Southern Cali
|01:50.68
|Hansson, Sophie
|NC State
|57.74
|Harnish, Courtney
|Georgia
|04:35.52
|Harris, Jewels
|Auburn
|52.27
|Harrison, Ali
|California
|59.79
|Hart, Maddie
|Penn St
|52.09
|Hauder, Caroline
|UNC
|48.56
|Haughey, Siobhan
|Michigan
|01:41.57
|Hess, Maddie
|Duke
|52.27
|Hetzer, Emily
|Auburn
|16:01.02
|Hicks, Chloe
|Michigan
|01:53.86
|Higgs, Albury
|South Carolina
|02:07.40
|Hill, Morgan
|Virginia
|51.01
|Hindley, Bella
|Yale
|21.83
|Hines, Phoebe
|Hawaii
|15:41.35
|Holub, Tamila
|NC State
|15:56.91
|Homovich, Maddie
|Georgia
|01:53.13
|Hopkin, Anna
|Arkansas
|21.47
|Hosack, Lillie
|Wisconsin
|01:44.29
|Hulkko, Ida
|Florida St
|58.94
|Hynes, Haley
|Missouri
|51.24
|Ivey, Izzy
|California
|51.15
|Jacobsen, Kirsten
|Arizona
|04:36.81
|Jahns, Anna
|NC State
|15:56.96
|Jensen, Christie
|Indiana
|51.44
|Jernberg, Cassy
|Indiana
|15:57.25
|Jordan, Kylie
|Duke
|51.42
|Kansakoski, Silja
|Arizona St
|59.12
|Kelly, Paige
|Kentucky
|16:10.41
|Kendzior, Alina
|Louisville
|52.35
|King, Jennifer
|Missouri
|01:53.42
|King, Lilly
|Indiana
|02:03.60
|Kinsey, Hallie
|South Carolina
|01:55.22
|Kitchel, Taite
|Purdue
|01:56.13
|Knight, Haylee
|LSU
|51.71
|Kondis, Peyton
|Houston
|59.84
|Konopka, Katrina
|Arizona
|22.13
|Koontz, Shelby
|Indiana
|52.08
|Koprivova, Vera
|Rutgers
|01:52.42
|Korenwinder, Mallory
|Arizona
|59.9
|Kovac, Bailey
|Indiana
|02:09.50
|Kowal, Molly
|Ohio St
|15:49.53
|Kozelsky, Lindsey
|Minnesota
|58.7
|Kraus, Alena
|Louisville
|01:55.06
|Krause, Vanessa
|Michigan
|01:55.14
|Kucheran, Nina
|Florida St
|59.61
|Kukurugya, Hannah
|Stanford
|04:08.53
|Lappin, Christina
|South Carolina
|22.23
|Larson, Sinclair
|Tennessee
|01:52.44
|Laughlin, Solie
|UC Davis
|01:53.45
|Lindner, Sophie
|UNC
|01:53.11
|Liu, Kenisha
|UCLA
|01:56.66
|Lohman, Kennedy
|Texas
|59.86
|Looze, Mackenzie
|Indiana
|04:07.07
|Luther, Dakota
|Georgia
|01:53.55
|Macfarlane, Justine
|Alabama
|59.64
|Macias, Ayumi
|Arizona
|16:11.88
|MacNeil, Maggie
|Michigan
|49.59
|Madden, Paige
|Virginia
|01:43.96
|Maguire, Marcie
|Virginia
|52.08
|Marris, Georgia
|Florida
|01:45.00
|Marsh, Alyssa
|Duke
|51.87
|McCann, Meryn
|Georgia
|04:38.06
|McHugh, Ally
|Penn St
|15:41.36
|McInerny, Haley
|Kentucky
|01:56.04
|McKennan, Morganne
|San Diego St
|59.5
|McLaughlin, Katie
|California
|50.67
|McMahon, Kensey
|Alabama
|15:59.46
|Menkhaus, Julia
|Virginia
|01:55.16
|Meynen, Julie
|Auburn
|47.8
|Molnar, Flora
|Alabama
|48.51
|Moore, Kate
|NC State
|04:05.24
|Morley, Laura
|Indiana
|02:08.16
|Moroney, Megan
|Virginia
|01:51.91
|Moseley, Stanzi
|Tennessee
|22.2
|Munson, Rachel
|Minnesota
|59.71
|Murphy, Maddie
|California
|22.08
|Muzzy, Emma
|NC State
|01:51.58
|Nack, Chantal
|Minnesota
|04:36.55
|Nava, Jessica
|Virginia
|51.99
|Nelson, Beata
|Wisconsin
|01:48.47
|Nero, Bailey
|Auburn
|01:55.13
|Neumann, Robin
|California
|01:43.25
|Newman, Mara
|UCLA
|01:53.73
|Nogaj, Paulina
|Akron
|52.34
|Nordin, Emma
|Arizona St
|04:37.68
|Nordmann, Lucie
|Stanford
|01:51.34
|Nunan, Amanda
|Tennessee
|16:02.34
|Ochitwa, Ann
|Missouri
|51.25
|Oeztuerk, Sonnele
|Auburn
|01:51.94
|Oglesby, Grace
|Louisville
|01:52.64
|Padington, Mackenzie
|Minnesota
|04:37.01
|Palsha, Peyton
|Arkansas
|16:04.22
|Pearl, Vanessa
|Florida
|04:03.56
|Peplowski, Noelle
|Indiana
|02:07.75
|Perry, Ky-lee
|NC State
|21.58
|Pfeifer, Evie
|Texas
|04:40.00
|Phee, Jinq En
|Purdue
|59.93
|Pickrem, Sydney
|Texas A&M
|01:51.66
|Pike, Taylor
|Texas A&M
|01:54.05
|Pish, Melissa
|Duke
|01:45.08
|Pitzer, Lauren
|Stanford
|04:34.30
|Podmanikova, Andrea
|SMU
|02:08.66
|Poole, Julia
|NC State
|01:55.13
|Popov, Nikol
|Tennessee
|58.24
|Portz, Katie
|Texas A&M
|01:44.57
|Postoll, Becca
|Michigan
|04:39.99
|Powers, Kylie
|Texas A&M
|59.93
|Pyshnenko, Daria
|Michigan
|48.53
|Quah, Jing
|Texas A&M
|01:54.29
|Quast, Carly
|Notre Dame
|52.06
|Raab, Allie
|Stanford
|02:08.11
|Rajic, Ema
|California
|59.68
|Ranslem, Mik
|Arizona
|01:55.71
|Rasmus, Claire
|Texas A&M
|01:43.96
|Rayner, Freya
|Ohio St
|22.16
|Richter, Abby
|Virginia
|01:55.92
|Rockway, Christin
|Indiana
|04:08.50
|Romano, Kristen
|Ohio St
|04:07.01
|Ruck, Taylor
|Stanford
|01:48.67
|Ruele, Naomi
|Florida Int’l
|22.15
|Rule, Remedy
|Texas
|01:53.65
|Rumrill, Mackenzie
|Arizona
|51.8
|Runge, Cierra
|Arizona St
|04:35.13
|Sanchez, Catherine
|Southern Cali
|01:55.57
|Sargent, Makayla
|NC State
|04:06.19
|Schillinger, Marie-claire
|Rice
|59.68
|Schlicht, Jemma
|Southern Cali
|52.13
|Schmidt, Sierra
|Michigan
|16:01.78
|Scott, Morgan
|Indiana
|51.97
|Scott, Riley
|Southern Cali
|02:07.78
|Seiberlich, Emma
|Virginia
|01:52.53
|Seidt, Asia
|Kentucky
|01:49.31
|Shelton, Samantha
|Harvard
|01:54.01
|Sheridan, Calypso
|Northwestern
|02:07.98
|Small, Meghan
|Tennessee
|01:51.62
|Smith, Nikki
|Notre Dame
|01:54.66
|Soe, Sandra
|UCLA
|16:02.88
|Sorensen, Abbey
|Boise St
|01:53.74
|Sorenson, Sophie
|Kentucky
|01:52.92
|Spradley, Summer
|LSU
|59.24
|Stevens, Leah
|Stanford
|15:51.26
|Stewart, Bayley
|Notre Dame
|01:54.01
|Stone, Lindsay
|Notre Dame
|16:06.42
|Stoppa, Francesca
|Rutgers
|01:55.99
|Sumida, Maria Eduarda
|Louisville
|04:08.87
|Szekely, Allie
|Stanford
|04:05.93
|Tafuto, Vivian
|Virginia
|02:09.77
|Tankersley, Morgan
|Stanford
|04:37.00
|Teijonsalo, Fanny
|Arizona St
|22.19
|Tetzloff, Alyssa
|Auburn
|50.92
|Thomas, Luciana
|Notre Dame
|01:55.31
|Thomas, Martina
|U.S. Navy
|01:44.07
|Thompson, Sarah
|Missouri
|51.66
|Thormalm, Klara
|San Diego St
|59.52
|Toney, Camryn
|Texas A&M
|04:07.04
|Trace, Katie
|Ohio St
|04:08.16
|Trahan, Erin
|SMU
|51.92
|TRANSOM, LATICIA-LEIGH
|Southern Cali
|01:44.20
|Treuth, Alice
|Notre Dame
|01:53.56
|Tucker, Miranda
|Michigan
|58.25
|Tycz, Caitlin
|Southern Cali
|01:54.89
|Valette, Josiane
|Denver
|52.01
|Valls, Kyla
|Virginia
|48.39
|Vereb, Joelle
|Virginia Tech
|52.17
|Vincent, Courtney
|San Diego St
|52.04
|Visscher, Lainey
|Louisville
|22.15
|Vose, Kirsten
|Southern Cali
|59.43
|Voss, Erin
|Stanford
|01:51.43
|Waddell, Tevyn
|Minnesota
|01:52.46
|Wade, Tatum
|Southern Cali
|01:55.63
|Wallace, Maggie
|Indiana
|16:08.32
|Watson, Sarah
|Akron
|51.94
|Weitzeil, Abbey
|California
|46.35
|Wenger, Alexis
|Virginia
|58.31
|Wheeler, Kaylee
|Louisville
|59.75
|White, Rhyan
|Alabama
|52.08
|Whitlow, Cabell
|Duke
|01:55.93
|Wilson, Alicia
|California
|01:55.77
|Winstead, Madison
|Kentucky
|02:08.56
|Wright, Maddie
|Southern Cali
|01:52.48
|Yager, Alexis
|Tennessee
|04:08.31
|Yelle, Haley
|Texas A&M
|04:37.92
|Yeung, Jamie Zhen
|Michigan
|59.39
|Zavaros, Mabel
|Florida
|01:53.10
|Zhang, Bonnie
|James Madison
|48.38
|Zhao, Grace
|Stanford
|02:07.07
Why would Kylie Powers be on the alternate list if she’s tied with Jinq En Phee for 38th (100 breast)?
Next best event for both is 200 breast, and Powers is ahead of Phee in that. If that is the tiebreaker than it would appear Powers should be in.
That’s correct. Powers and Sanderson are in. Our algorithm missed the tie for 38th.
Looks like the 31st line on the 200 back is a LCM converted time. I don’t think that is allowed for selection. That should affect the list moving Bayley Stewart to the 37 line and 38 is also a tie that would get in.
Great catch! Will update now.
How come Vivian Tafuto and Danielle DellaTorre are tied for 37th/38th in the 200 breaststroke, yet Vivian took the 37th spot? I believe Danielle has the faster time in the 100 breaststroke? How does that work ?