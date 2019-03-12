Wolfpack’s Ress, Vazaios Won’t Swim 200 Free at Men’s NCAAs

NC State teammates Justin Ress and Andreas Vazaios will not be competing in the 200 free for the Wolfpcack at men’s NCAAs. This news is somewhat surprising for Ress, but not so much for Vazaios. You can view the full pre-selection lists here.

Ress has been swimming the 200 free of late, but this year, he has opted to trade out the 200 free for the 100 back. His lifetime 200 best of 1:32.66 was a scoring threat, and potential A finals swim. His season best in the 100 back, on the other hand, is 47.02, and his lifetime best if 46.62. It looks like it will take about a 45.5 to make it back to finals at NCAAs this year. This news isn’t actually all that out of nowhere for Ress, however, who has had the most success in Long Course Meters (LCM) in the 100 back in recent seasons. He boasts a personal best of 53.26 LCM, which placed 3rd at US Summer Nationals last Summer.

The news for Vazaios, though, isn’t too surprising, since he didn’t swim the 200 free at NCAAs last season either. Still, Vazaios’ best time in the 200 free is 1:31.22, which is certainly fast enough for the A final at NCAAs, and has a decent shot at being top 3 as well. That best time is from leading off the 800 free relay at last year’s NCAAs, and some thought that maybe after seeing him go that fast, the 200 free would be one of his primary events this year.

Justin Ress Seeds:

50 free – 8th, 19.14

100 back – TBD, 47.02

100 free – 16th, 42.25

Justin Ress Previous NCAA Championship lineups:

Freshman (2016): 800 free relay, 200 IM, 200 Back

Sophomore (2017): 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Free, 200 Medley Relay, 100 Free, 400 Free Relay

Junior (2018): 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 50 Free, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Free (DFS), 100 Free, 400 Free Relay

Andreas Vazaios Seeds:

200 IM – 4th, 1:41.30

100 back – 25th, 45.85

200 fly – 8th, 1:41.03

Andreas Vazaios Previous NCAA Championship lineups: