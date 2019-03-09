2019 Pro Swim Series- Des Moines: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES
- March 6th-9th, 2019
- Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, Iowa
- LCM (50m), Prelims-Finals
The final day for the Des Moines Pro Swim Series will feature prelims for the 100 back, 200 breast, 100 fly, 200 IM, and 50 free.
Kathleen Baker and Olivia Smoliga will go head-to-head once again in the 100 back while Team Elite training mates Ryosuke Irie and Jacob Pebley are also contenders on the men’s side.
Caeleb Dressel is entered in arguably his 2 stronger events, the 100 fly and 50 free, this morning. However, Michael Andrew is also in the 50 free, along with the 100 back for another double sprint line-up.
WOMEN’S 100 BACK- PRELIMS
- World: 58.00 7/28/2018 Kathleen Baker
- American: 58.00 7/28/2018 Kathleen Baker
- U.S. Open: 58.00 7/28/2018 Kathleen Baker
- Jr World: 58.83 7/28/2018 Regan Smith
- Pro Swim: 58.96 2016 Emily Seebohm
- Trial Cut: 1:02.69
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Baker (Team Elite)- 1:00.26
- A. DeLoof (Team Elite)- 1:00.52
- Smoliga (Athens Bulldogs)- 1:01.04
- Nazieblo (UN-Prvt)- 1:02.10
- Alexander (Kentucky)- 1:02.31
- Arcila (Mission Viejo)- 1:02.52
- Margalis (Saint Petersburg)- 1:02.74
- Goss (Granite Gators)- 1:03.18
Kathleen Baker cruised to the top spot in the 100 back and is on track to sweep all 3 backstroke events. Team Elite training mate Ali DeLoof and Athens Bulldog swimmer Olivia Smoliga are also trailing behind Baker.
Melanie Margalis is still looking for a win in Des Moines, with her 7th seed in this event. Margalis is also entered in arguably her best event, the 200 IM. Yet Kathleen Baker will also be in the event.
MEN’S 100 BACK- PRELIMS
- World: 51.85 8/13/2016 Ryan Murphy
- American: 51.85 8/13/2016 Ryan Murphy
- U.S. Open: 51.94 7/8/2009 Aaron Peirsol
- Jr World: 52.53 8/6/2018 Kliment Kolesnikov
- Pro Swim: 52.40 2016 David Plummer
- Trial Cut: 56.59
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Irie (UN-Team Elite)- 54.36
- Andrew (Race Pace)- 54.73
- Tarasevich (Cardinal)- 54.81
- Pebley (Team Elite)- 55.10
- Reid (Crimson Tide)- 55.25
- Nikolaev (Grand Canyon)- 55.33
- Main (Gator Swim Club)- 55.47
- Pyle (Great Britain)- 55.75
Leading the sprint back is Ryosuke Irie, who is still looking for a win at this PSS stop. Right behind him is Michael Andrew, who already has a backstroke win from the 50.
Grigory Tarasevich has also come short of taking a backstroke win, taking second in the 50 and third in the 200. Jacob Pebley won the 200 back over training mate Irie on Friday, but could easily be up to challenge the top 3 qualifiers.
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST- PRELIMS
- World: 2:19.11 8/1/2013 Rikke Moeller Pedersen
- American: 2:19.59 8/2/2012 Rebecca Soni
- U.S. Open: 2:20.38 7/11/2009 Rebecca Soni
- Jr World: 2:19.64 8/30/2015 Viktoria Gunes
- Pro Swim: 2:21.41 2016 Yuliya Efimova
- Trial Cut: 2:33.29
MEN’S 200 BREAST- PRELIMS
- World: 2:06.67 1/27/2017 Ippei Watanabe
- American: 2:07.17 6/30/2016 Josh Prenot
- U.S. Open: 2:07.17 6/30/2016 Josh Prenot
- Jr World: 2:09.39 7/27/2017 Qin Haiyang
- Pro Swim: 2:08.95 2018 Andrew Wilson
- Trial Cut: 2:17.89
WOMEN’S 100 FLY- PRELIMS
- World: 55.48 8/7/2016 Sarah Sjostrom
- American: 55.98 7/29/2012 Dana Vollmer
- U.S. Open: 56.38 1/15/2016 Sarah Sjostrom
- Jr World: 56.46 8/7/2016 Penny Oleksiak
- Pro Swim: 56.38 2016 Sarah Sjostrom
- Trial Cut: 1:00.69
MEN’S 100 FLY- PRELIMS
- World: 49.82 8/1/2009 Michael Phelps
- American: 49.82 8/1/2009 Michael Phelps
- U.S. Open: 50.22 7/9/2009 Michael Phelps
- Jr World: 50.62 7/29/2017 Kristof Milak
- Pro Swim: 51.00 2018 Jack Conger
- Trial Cut: 54.19
WOMEN’S 200 IM- PRELIMS
- World: 2:06.12 8/3/2015 Katinka Hosszu
- American: 2:06.15 7/27/2009 Ariana Kukors
- U.S. Open: 2:08.32 7/29/2018 Kathleen Baker
- Jr World: 2:09.98 1/29/2017 Rikako Ikee
- Pro Swim: 2:08.66 2015 Katinka Hosszu
- Trial Cut: 2:17.39
MEN’S 200 IM- PRELIMS
- World: 1:54.00 7/28/2011 Ryan Lochte
- American: 1:54.00 7/28/2011 Ryan Lochte
- U.S. Open: 1:54.56 7/10/2009 Ryan Lochte
- Jr World: 1:57.06 7/27/2017 Qin Haiyang
- Pro Swim: 1:56.32 2012 Michael Phelps
- Trial Cut: 2:04.09
WOMEN’S 50 FREE- PRELIMS
- World: 23.67 7/29/2017 Sarah Sjostrom
- American: 23.97 7/30/2017 Simone Manuel
- U.S. Open: 24.10 7/29/2018 Simone Manuel
- Jr World: 24.33 9/16/2017 Rikako Ikee
- Pro Swim: 24.17 2016 Sarah Sjostrom
- Trial Cut: 25.99
MEN’S 50 FREE- PRELIMS
- World: 20.91 12/18/2009 Cesar Cielo Filho
- American: 21.15 7/29/2017 Caeleb Dressel
- U.S. Open: 21.14 7/9/2009 Cesar Cielo
- Jr World: 21.75 8/25/2017 Michael Andrew
- Pro Swim: 21.56 2015 Nathan Adrian
- Trial Cut: 23.19
