2019 Pro Swim Series- Des Moines: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

The final day for the Des Moines Pro Swim Series will feature prelims for the 100 back, 200 breast, 100 fly, 200 IM, and 50 free.

Kathleen Baker and Olivia Smoliga will go head-to-head once again in the 100 back while Team Elite training mates Ryosuke Irie and Jacob Pebley are also contenders on the men’s side.

Caeleb Dressel is entered in arguably his 2 stronger events, the 100 fly and 50 free, this morning. However, Michael Andrew is also in the 50 free, along with the 100 back for another double sprint line-up.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK- PRELIMS

World: 58.00 7/28/2018 Kathleen Baker

American: 58.00 7/28/2018 Kathleen Baker

U.S. Open: 58.00 7/28/2018 Kathleen Baker

Jr World: 58.83 7/28/2018 Regan Smith

Pro Swim: 58.96 2016 Emily Seebohm

Trial Cut: 1:02.69

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Baker (Team Elite)- 1:00.26 A. DeLoof (Team Elite)- 1:00.52 Smoliga (Athens Bulldogs)- 1:01.04 Nazieblo (UN-Prvt)- 1:02.10 Alexander (Kentucky)- 1:02.31 Arcila (Mission Viejo)- 1:02.52 Margalis (Saint Petersburg)- 1:02.74 Goss (Granite Gators)- 1:03.18

Kathleen Baker cruised to the top spot in the 100 back and is on track to sweep all 3 backstroke events. Team Elite training mate Ali DeLoof and Athens Bulldog swimmer Olivia Smoliga are also trailing behind Baker.

Melanie Margalis is still looking for a win in Des Moines, with her 7th seed in this event. Margalis is also entered in arguably her best event, the 200 IM. Yet Kathleen Baker will also be in the event.

MEN’S 100 BACK- PRELIMS

World: 51.85 8/13/2016 Ryan Murphy

American: 51.85 8/13/2016 Ryan Murphy

U.S. Open: 51.94 7/8/2009 Aaron Peirsol

Jr World: 52.53 8/6/2018 Kliment Kolesnikov

Pro Swim: 52.40 2016 David Plummer

Trial Cut: 56.59

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Irie (UN-Team Elite)- 54.36 Andrew (Race Pace)- 54.73 Tarasevich (Cardinal)- 54.81 Pebley (Team Elite)- 55.10 Reid (Crimson Tide)- 55.25 Nikolaev (Grand Canyon)- 55.33 Main (Gator Swim Club)- 55.47 Pyle (Great Britain)- 55.75

Leading the sprint back is Ryosuke Irie, who is still looking for a win at this PSS stop. Right behind him is Michael Andrew, who already has a backstroke win from the 50.

Grigory Tarasevich has also come short of taking a backstroke win, taking second in the 50 and third in the 200. Jacob Pebley won the 200 back over training mate Irie on Friday, but could easily be up to challenge the top 3 qualifiers.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST- PRELIMS

World: 2:19.11 8/1/2013 Rikke Moeller Pedersen

American: 2:19.59 8/2/2012 Rebecca Soni

U.S. Open: 2:20.38 7/11/2009 Rebecca Soni

Jr World: 2:19.64 8/30/2015 Viktoria Gunes

Pro Swim: 2:21.41 2016 Yuliya Efimova

Trial Cut: 2:33.29

MEN’S 200 BREAST- PRELIMS

World: 2:06.67 1/27/2017 Ippei Watanabe

American: 2:07.17 6/30/2016 Josh Prenot

U.S. Open: 2:07.17 6/30/2016 Josh Prenot

Jr World: 2:09.39 7/27/2017 Qin Haiyang

Pro Swim: 2:08.95 2018 Andrew Wilson

Trial Cut: 2:17.89

WOMEN’S 100 FLY- PRELIMS

World: 55.48 8/7/2016 Sarah Sjostrom

American: 55.98 7/29/2012 Dana Vollmer

U.S. Open: 56.38 1/15/2016 Sarah Sjostrom

Jr World: 56.46 8/7/2016 Penny Oleksiak

Pro Swim: 56.38 2016 Sarah Sjostrom

Trial Cut: 1:00.69

MEN’S 100 FLY- PRELIMS

World: 49.82 8/1/2009 Michael Phelps

American: 49.82 8/1/2009 Michael Phelps

U.S. Open: 50.22 7/9/2009 Michael Phelps

Jr World: 50.62 7/29/2017 Kristof Milak

Pro Swim: 51.00 2018 Jack Conger

Trial Cut: 54.19

WOMEN’S 200 IM- PRELIMS

World: 2:06.12 8/3/2015 Katinka Hosszu

American: 2:06.15 7/27/2009 Ariana Kukors

U.S. Open: 2:08.32 7/29/2018 Kathleen Baker

Jr World: 2:09.98 1/29/2017 Rikako Ikee

Pro Swim: 2:08.66 2015 Katinka Hosszu

Trial Cut: 2:17.39

MEN’S 200 IM- PRELIMS

World: 1:54.00 7/28/2011 Ryan Lochte

American: 1:54.00 7/28/2011 Ryan Lochte

U.S. Open: 1:54.56 7/10/2009 Ryan Lochte

Jr World: 1:57.06 7/27/2017 Qin Haiyang

Pro Swim: 1:56.32 2012 Michael Phelps

Trial Cut: 2:04.09

WOMEN’S 50 FREE- PRELIMS

World: 23.67 7/29/2017 Sarah Sjostrom

American: 23.97 7/30/2017 Simone Manuel

U.S. Open: 24.10 7/29/2018 Simone Manuel

Jr World: 24.33 9/16/2017 Rikako Ikee

Pro Swim: 24.17 2016 Sarah Sjostrom

Trial Cut: 25.99

MEN’S 50 FREE- PRELIMS