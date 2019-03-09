Regan Smith Drops 49.74 100 Back in Prelims to Crush 17-18 NAG Record

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – CARY, NC

March 7-10, 2019

Triangle Aquatic Center, Raleigh, NC

SCY Format

Live Results

Coming off the No. 2 17-18 100 fly performance of all-time Friday at Cary Sectionals, 17-year-old Regan Smith obliterated the 100 back 17-18 national group record in prelims Saturday. The next-fastest finisher was 14-year-old Claire Curzan – who obliterated a NAG record of her own in the 100 fly yesterday – in 53.14.

Smith, who turned 17 in February, split 24.27/25.47 for a final time of 49.74. The previous NAG record of 50.50 was set by Amy Bilquist, now a senior at Cal, at Pac-12s in 2016. Smith also took nearly a second off her own previous best time of 50.58, set leading off a relay at 2018 Speedo Winter Juniors – West as a 16-year-old last December.

With this swim, Smith becomes the No. 3 short course yards 100 backstroker of all-time, with the fourth-fastest performance. She’s only .07 off Beata Nelson’s American record.

Top Five Performers of All-Time: Women’s SCY 100 Backstroke

Top Five Performances of All-Time: Women’s SCY 100 Backstroke

Smith owns the 15-16 NAG records in the 100 back, 200 back (1:48.30), and 200 fly (1:51.24). At the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships last summer, she earned her first national title in the LCM 200 backstroke (2:06.43) by tying for first with Kathleen Baker. She also finished third in the 200 fly (2:07.42) and 100 back (58.83) in Irvine.