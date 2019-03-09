Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Regan Smith Drops 49.74 100 Back in Prelims to Crush 17-18 NAG Record

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – CARY, NC

  • March 7-10, 2019
  • Triangle Aquatic Center, Raleigh, NC
  • SCY Format
  • Live Results

Coming off the No. 2 17-18 100 fly performance of all-time Friday at Cary Sectionals, 17-year-old Regan Smith obliterated the 100 back 17-18 national group record in prelims Saturday. The next-fastest finisher was 14-year-old Claire Curzan – who obliterated a NAG record of her own in the 100 fly yesterday – in 53.14.

Smith, who turned 17 in February, split 24.27/25.47 for a final time of 49.74. The previous NAG record of 50.50 was set by Amy Bilquist, now a senior at Cal, at Pac-12s in 2016. Smith also took nearly a second off her own previous best time of 50.58, set leading off a relay at 2018 Speedo Winter Juniors – West as a 16-year-old last December.

Regan Smith Previous PR (2018) Amy Bilquist NAG (2016
Regan Smith NAG (2019)
24.63 24.76 24.27
25.95 25.74 25.47
50.58 50.5 49.74

With this swim, Smith becomes the No. 3 short course yards 100 backstroker of all-time, with the fourth-fastest performance. She’s only .07 off Beata Nelson’s American record.

Top Five Performers of All-Time: Women’s SCY 100 Backstroke

  1. Beata Nelson, 49.67 – 2018
  2. Ally Howe, 49.69 – 2017
  3. Regan Smith, 49.74 – 2019
  4. Kathleen Baker, 49.80 – 2017
  5. Janet Hu, 49.93 – 2017

Top Five Performances of All-Time: Women’s SCY 100 Backstroke

  1. Beata Nelson, 49.67 – 2018
  2. Ally Howe, 49.69 – 2017
  3. Ally Howe, 49.70 – 2017
  4. Regan Smith, 49.74 – 2019
  5. Beata Nelson, 49.78 – 2018

Smith owns the 15-16 NAG records in the 100 back, 200 back (1:48.30), and 200 fly (1:51.24). At the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships last summer, she earned her first national title in the LCM 200 backstroke (2:06.43) by tying for first with Kathleen Baker. She also finished third in the 200 fly (2:07.42) and 100 back (58.83) in Irvine.

