15-Year-Old Aiden Hayes Swims 46.6 100 Fly at Columbia Day 2

2019 COLUMBIA, MISSOURI, SECTIONALS

March 7th-10th, 2019

University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri

25y (Short Course Yards)

Results on Meet Mobile, “2019 Region VIII Speedo Spring Sectionals”, or search “Columbia”

15-year-olds seemed to reign supreme on the 2nd day of the Columbia Speedo Sectional meet. Aiden Hayes, one such 15-year-old from Sooner Swim Club, posted two impressive wins on the night. First, in the 100 fly, Hayes blasted a 46.64, winning the event as the only swimmer under 47 seconds. Hayes was already ranked 7th all-time for 15-16 boys in the 100 fly with his previous best of 46.96, and his new time actually keeps him in that position. He then went on to throw down an impressive 21.23 in the 50 back to win that event as well. Well their aren’t any difinitive records for stroke 50s by age group, his time would certainly put him way up there for 15-16s in that event as well.

15-year-old Kate McCarville from Springfield Aquatics posted a pair of event wins as well. McCarville first swam a 53.75 to win the women’s 100 fly, dropping nearly 1 second from her previous best time. She then went on to win the 400 IM decisively, swimming a 4:13.58 to shed roughly 2 seconds from her previous best there. Abigail Karl of Empire KC Swim Club was the last 15-year-old event winner of the night. Karl took the women’s 50 back with a speedy 24.94, taking the event by close to a second.

16-year-old Austin Huskey of Columbia Swim Club took the men’s 400 IM, blasting a new best time of 3:52.10. He was helped by a quick 1:51.84 split on the front half of the race. 18-year-old Jack Dolan of Rockwood Swim Club won the men’s 200 free by roughly a second with a 1:36.83. That time actually comes in well off Dolan’s best time of 1:34.78.