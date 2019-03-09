Jack Conger Breaks Down Training So Far at UVA (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES
- March 6th-9th, 2019
- Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, Iowa
- LCM (50m), Prelims-Finals
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
MEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS
- World: 1:42.00 7/28/2009 Paul Biedermann
- American: 1:42.96 8/12/2008 Michael Phelps
- U.S. Open: 1:44.10 7/1/2008 Michael Phelps
- Jr World: 1:46.40 8/24/2017 Ivan Girev
- Pro Swim: 1:44.82 2016 Sun Yang
- Trial Cut: 1:50.79
- Breno Correia (Brazil)- 1:47.83
- Blake Pieroni (UN)- 1:47.92
- Alex Kunert (UN-Queens)- 1:47.93
In the last few meters of the race, it was only a tenth of a second separating the lead trio in a sprint finish. Breno Correia took out Blake Pieroni, who won the 100 free over Correia last night, while Pieroni took second over Alex Kunert by one one-hundredth. The trio’s finals times now rank #5-7 in the world, respectively.
Caeleb Dressel took 6th with a 1:49.68 behind Jack Conger (1:49.39), with 1 of 3 swims down for him. Knoxville 200 free champ Joao De Lucca got bumped into the B-final, winning with a 1:49.95.
