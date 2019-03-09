Jack Conger Breaks Down Training So Far at UVA (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS

World: 1:42.00 7/28/2009 Paul Biedermann

American: 1:42.96 8/12/2008 Michael Phelps

U.S. Open: 1:44.10 7/1/2008 Michael Phelps

Jr World: 1:46.40 8/24/2017 Ivan Girev

Pro Swim: 1:44.82 2016 Sun Yang

Trial Cut: 1:50.79

In the last few meters of the race, it was only a tenth of a second separating the lead trio in a sprint finish. Breno Correia took out Blake Pieroni, who won the 100 free over Correia last night, while Pieroni took second over Alex Kunert by one one-hundredth. The trio’s finals times now rank #5-7 in the world, respectively.

Caeleb Dressel took 6th with a 1:49.68 behind Jack Conger (1:49.39), with 1 of 3 swims down for him. Knoxville 200 free champ Joao De Lucca got bumped into the B-final, winning with a 1:49.95.