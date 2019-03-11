Michael Andrew Wins $9000 In Des Moines, Baker Takes Over Points Lead

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Michael Andrew brought in a prize money haul in Des Moines, winning five events and earning a big relay bonus to lead all money earners on the 2019 Pro Swim Series.

Andrew won the 50 free, 100 breast, 50 back, 100 back and 50 fly, plus was second in the 50 breast for a solid cash influx. His $13,500 in earnings on the series as a whole has him $4000 ahead of the next-best earner. He also benefited from an odd scenario in the SwimSquad relay event:

With USA Swimming giving $1000 ($250 apiece) to the winning relay, plus $1000 ($250 apiece) to the relay with the fastest composite reaction time (an add-up of the three relay reaction times on each relay), the athletes showed which bonus they clearly felt was easier to attain. With athletes pushing their relay starts in the hunt for the $1000 bonus, three of the four SwimSquad relays disqualified. (The Jaeg-train had reaction times of -0.06 on Andrew Wilson and -0.08 on Gabby DeLoof. The DiRadSquad had a -0.07 from Jack Conger and the Beisel Bunch got a -0.06 from Michael Chadwick).

That meant the only relay to finish the race – Adams Family’s Jacob Pebley, Annie Lazor, Kelsi Dahlia and Andrew – won both the winning $1000 prize and the $1000 relay start prize. That added $500 to Andrew’s winner’s purse from Des Moines.

In the hunt for the overall series title (and $10,00 bonus), Kathleen Baker has overtaken the absent Katie Ledecky for the top swim on the women’s side. Baker’s 100 backstroke was worth 946 FINA points, and runner-up Olivia Smoliga also beat Ledecky’s top score of 937 from Knoxville.

On the men’s side, Will Licon surged in the 200 breast to tie the top swim of the series, a 100 back from Ryan Murphy (also absent in Des Moines). But Murphy maintains the tiebreak based on a better FINA score in his second-best event.

Prize Money System

The top 3 in each individual event will earn money. The top prelims swim in an individual Olympic event (based on FINA points) earns a $1500 bonus, one for the men and one for women. The swimmer with the top individual Olympic event swim (based on FINA points) of the entire series will earn a $10,000 bonus.

Individual Events (including stroke 50s)

1st: $1500

2nd: $1000

3rd: $500

Top Prelims Swim (individual Olympic events)

$1500

SwimSquad Relay

$1000 ($250 apiece) to winning relay

$1000 ($250 apiece) to relay with fastest add-up relay reaction times

Top Overall Swim for Series (individual Olympic events)

$10,000

Top Swim Series Leaders

The top swims of the entire series will earn $10,000 bonuses – one for the top man and one for the top women. Here are the current leaders. New swims are in bold:

Women:

Rank Athlete FINA Points Time Event Meet 1 Kathleen Baker 946 59.17 100 Back Des Moines 2 Olivia Smoliga 938 59.35 100 Back Des Moines 3 Katie Ledecky 937 15:45.59 1500 Free Knoxville 3 Regan Smith 937 59.37 100 Back Knoxville 5 Wang Jianjiahe 934 15:46.69 1500 Free Des Moines

Men:

Rank Athlete FINA Points Time Event Meet 1 Ryan Murphy 927 53.17 100 Back Knoxville 1 Will Licon 927 2:09.90 200 Breast Des Moines 3 Nic Fink 926 2:09.93 200 Breast Des Moines 4 Josh Prenot 925 2:09.96 200 Breast Knoxville 5 Marius Kusch 913 51.35p 100 Fly Des Moines

*Murphy wins the tie with Licon at this point, based on his better second-best FINA points score, an 894 200 back from Knoxville.

Full Money Lists

Note: the following list tracks “money earned,” though not necessarily “money received.” Athletes maintaining amateurism for high school or NCAA swimming have restrictions on how much prize money they can accept.