2019 Big 12 Men’s & Women’s Championships: Day 4 Finals

BIG 12 – MEN AND WOMEN
- Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2
- Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Texas men (22x) & Texas women (6x) (results)
There are no team titles on the line on the final day of the 2019 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships in Austin. However, there’s still some NCAA qualifying times to be earned, and individual qualifications at stake.
Women’s 1650 Free – TIMED FINALS
- Big 12 Record – 15:51.74, Joanna Evans, Texas – 2017
Meet Record – 16:00.70, Maureen McLaine, Texas A&M – 2012
- Estimated 2019 NCAA Invite Time – 16:12.64
Top 3 Finishers:
- Joanna Evans (TEX) – 15:57.28
- Evie Pfeifer (TEX) – 16:12.79
- Crissie Blomquist (KANSAS) – 16:38.95
Joanna Evans took back the Big 12 title from teammate Evie Pfeifer, finishing her caeer 3 for 4 on Big 12 miles. Evans broke the meet record, which had stood since 2012, when Texas A&M was still in the conference. Pfeifer came in 2nd, posting a 16:12. Crissie Blomquist gave Kansas its first podium finish of the night, touching in 3rd.
Men’s 1650 Free – TIMED FINALS
- Big 12 Record – 14:22.41, Clark Smith, Texas – 2017
- Meet Record – 14:31.29, Clark Smith, Texas – 2016
- Estimated 2019 NCAA Invite Time – 14:54.38
Top 3 Finishers:
- Alex Zettle (TEX) – 14:48.32
- Chris Yeager (TEX) – 15:01.56
- Dayne Odendaal (TCU) – 15:43.34
Alex Zettle, a Longhorn freshman, posted a season best by a lot to win the event. His time of 14:48.32 was a 19 second drop on the season, and gave Zettle an excellent shot at earning an invitation to the NCAAs at the end of the month. Chris Yeager was off his season best, but he’s already hit the A cut in the event, securing his trip to the NCAAs. Dayne Odendaal gave TCU it’s first podium finish of the night, coming in 3rd.
WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS
- Big 12 Record – 1:49.91, Tasija Karosas, Texas – 2017
- Meet Record – 1:51.11, Tasija Karosas, Texas – 1:51.11
- Estimated 2019 NCAA Invite Time – 1:53.52
Texas senior Quinn Carrozza successfully defended her NCAA title in the women’s 200 yard backstroke, swimming a 1:52.88. That put her 2-and-a-half seconds ahead of Kansas’ Elizabeth Amato-Hanner, who was 2nd in 1:55.49. That moves her to 2nd in program history in an event where the Jayhawks have possibly their best overall history.
Kansas went 2-3-4 in the race, with Manon Manning taking 3rd in 1:57.52 and Lauryn Parrish taking 4th in 1:57.99. That all-but-locked Kansas’ 2nd-place position at the meet
Top 3 Finishers:
- Quinn Carrozza, Texas – 1:52.88
- Elizabeth Amato-Hanner, Kansas – 1:55.49
- Manon Manning, Kansas – 1:57.52
MEN’S 200 BACK – Finals
- Big 12 Record – 1:37.24, John Shebat, Texas – 2017
Meet Record – 1:39.10, Austin Katz, Texas – 2018
- Estimated 2019 NCAA Invite Time – 1:41.01
Top 3 Finishers:
- Ryan Harty (TEX) – 1:38.61
- Austin Katz (TEX) – 1:39.33
- John Shebat (TEX) – 1:39.55
Ryan Harty threw down a new lifetime best of 1:38.61, breaking teammate Austin Katz‘s meet record by half a second. Katz, for his part, secured his first A cut of the season, although he wasn’t really at risk of missing out on NCAAs anyway. Shebat rolled in with a massive best time for the season, clearing his season best by 2 seconds. Jeff Newkirk also turned in a season best of 1:43.43 for 4th.
WOMEN’S 100 FREE – Finals
- Big 12 Record – 47.32, Claire Adams, Texas – 2018
- Meet Record – 47.46, Claire Adams, Texas – 2018
- Estimated 2019 NCAA Invite Time – 48.50
Top 3 Finishers:
- Claire Adams (TEX) – 47.82
- Julia Cook (TEX) – 48.53
- Anelise Diener (TEX) – 48.67
Texas swept this one with their rock solid sprinting core. Claire Adams turned in an impressive 47.82, not a season best, but a quick time nonetheless. Julia Cook was also off her season best, but managed to get her hand on the wall 2nd. Anelise Diener was right at her best time of the season, coming in for 3rd with a nice gap between her and 4th place Grace Ariola, who was 49.12, a second off her season best.
MEN’S 100 FREE – Finals
- Big 12 Record – 41.06, Tate Jackson, Texas – 2018
- Meet Record – 41.27, Tate Jackson, Texas – 2018
- Estimated 2019 NCAA Invite Time – 42.63
Top 3 Finishers:
- Drew Krueger (TEX) – 42.33
- Drew Kibler (TEX) – 42.86
- Townley Haas (TEX) – 42.93
Daniel Krueger won the race, touching just .02 seconds off his time trial time from day 1. That time should, more than likely, get Krueger his invite to the NCAAs. Drew Kibler was next in, clocking a time a little over half a second off his season best, while Townley Haas did the same for 3rd. Matthew Willenbring edged his season best by .02 seconds, clocking a 43.34 for 3rd place.
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – Finals
- Big 12 Record – 2:05.04, Laura Sogar, Texas – 2012
- Meet Record – 2:05.25, Laura Sogar, Texas – 2013
- Estimated 2019 NCAA Invite Time – 2:09.80
Top 3 Finishers:
- Kate Steward (KANSAS) – 2:11.98
- Emma Harris (WVU) – 2:12.55
- Holly Jansen (TEX) – 2:13.15
Kate Steward picked up a win for Kansas, finishing in a 2:11.98. Steward blew past runner-up Emma Harris on the final 50, splitting a 34.41 to Harris’ 36.40. Holly Jansen was the lead Longhorn, coming in 3rd with a 2:13.15. Steward’s time was a season best, but unfortunately, is off what it will take to make NCAAs in a few weeks. Through the event, Kansas is holding a 200 point lead over WVU for 2nd place in the team race.
MEN’S 200 BREAST – Finals
- Big 12 Record – 1:47.91, Will Licon, Texas – 2017
- Meet Record – 1:49.89, Will Licon, Texas – 2017
- Estimated 2019 NCAA Invite Time – 1:54.28
Top 3 Finishers:
- Braden Vines (TEX) – 1:54.23
- Tristen Disibio (WVU) – 1:54.70
- Hugh McPherson (TCU) – 1:58.28
Braden Vines had another great swim on the meet, taking another victory. His time comes in as a season best, and is another event where he is likely to have made NCAAs. Each of the 3 teams got a swimmer on the podium too, for what I believe was the first time this meet. Tristen Disibio was his fastest of the season, but will likely miss out on an invitation from that swim. Hugh McPherson represented TCu on the podium for his first time this meet. Charlie Scheinfeld, one of the leading breaststrokers nationally this year, came in 4th with a 1:58.28.
WOMEN’S 200 FLY – Finals
- Big 12 Record – 1:51.18, Kathleen Hersey, Texas – 2009
- Meet Record – 1:53.66, Cammile Adams, Texas A&M – 2011
- Estimated 2019 NCAA Invite Time – 1:55.91
MEN’S 200 FLY – Finals
- Big 12 Record – 1:38.75, Jack Conger, Texas – 2017
- Meet Record – 1:40.57, Jack Conger, Texas – 2016
- Estimated 2019 NCAA Invite Time – 1:42.37
Women’s 400 Free Relay – Finals
- Big 12 Record – 3:09.56, Texas – 2018
- Meet Record – 3:11.72, Texas – 2018
Men’s 400 Free Relay – Finals
- Big 12 Record – 2:45.39, Texas – 2017
- Meet Record – 2:48.35, Texas – 2017
Just making sure everyone is satisfied with the speed of the men’s 200 Back?
Yes. Very similar to the finish at SEC’s a week ago.
There’s going to be an entire heat of 1:39 or better at NCAAs. Who wins is who’s on.
I am not dumb or going on a limb, but I think it will be one of the three (Katz, Shebat, Harty).
Easy to do when you haven’t swam fast all week.
