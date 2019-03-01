2019 Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Championships: Day 3 Finals

BIG 12 – MEN AND WOMEN

Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2

Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas men (22x) & Texas women (6x) (results)

The Texas men have begun to pull swimmers out of events at the 2019 Big 12 Championships, including Tate Jackson, who was a no-show in Thursday’s finals and didn’t swim any individual prelims races on Friday, either.

But they’ve left Townley Haas in for the 200 free, where he’s the fastest swimmer in history, as the 2nd seed behind freshman teammate Drew Kibler.

In the men’s 100 fly, the fastest time could come from a non-scoring swimmer: Max Holter was just .03 seconds off the top time in the 100 fly in the heats, but now has to move to the B-Final, as he’s not on the Longhorns’ scoring roster. That’s a big opportunity for West Virginia, who has 5 swimmers in the A-final.

On the women’s side of the pool, Kansas’ Jenny Nusbaum enters the 200 free as the top seed, trying to pull off the first non-Longhorn win of the meet. Her teammate, diver Vicky Xu, will shoot for the same on the 3-meter. She enters ass the Big 12 record holder even in her first semester in the conference.

Women’s 100 Fly – Finals

Big 12 Record – Triin Aljand, Texas A&M, 2008 – 51.32

Meet Record – Lily Moldenhauer, Texas, 2014 – 51.92

Estimated NCAA Invite Time – 52.30

Remedy Rule, with her NCAA qualification already secured, defended her Big 12 title in the 10 fly with a 52.33. That almost-exactly matches the 52.41 that she swam to win last year’s title. Lauren Case took 2nd in 52.69, while Morgan Bullock earned her second bronze medal in as many days (after the 200 IM) with a 53.09. That’s her lifetime best and ranks 2nd in program history.

Top 3 Finishers:

Remedy Rule, Texas – 52.33 Lauren Case, Texas – 52.69 Morgan Bullock, West Virginia – 53.09

Men’s 100 Fly – Finals

Big 12 Record – Joseph Schooling, Texas, 2017 – 43.75

Meet Record – Joseph Schooling, Texas, 2017 – 44.06

Estimated NCAA Invite Time – 45.86

West Virginia’s David Dixon had the 2nd-best time in finals of the 100 fly, but will go down as the Big 12 champion, winning the men’s 100 fly in 46.73. He just out-touched Texas’ Andrew Koustik, who was 2nd in 46.79, and Jacob Huerta, who was 3rd in 46.85.

The fastest time, however, went to Texas’ Max Holter, who swam 46.15 in the B-Final as a member of Texas’ non-scoring team. He earned an NCAA qualifying time in the 200 fly in a time trial on Wednesday before the meet started.

West Virginia had 5 swimmers in the A-Final of the race, which actually pulled the Mountaineers within 25 points of Texas.

Top 3 Finishers:

David Dixon, West Virginia – 46.73 Andrew Koustik, Texas – 46.79 Jacob Huerta, Texas – 46.85

Women’s 400 IM – Finals

Big 12 Record – Madisyn Cox, Texas, 2017 – 4:00.97

Meet Record – Madisyn Cox, Texas, 2017 – 4:01.15

Estimated NCAA Invite Time – 4:09.52

For the 2nd-straight race, a Texas woman defended a title. This time, it was Evie Pfeifer, who won the 400 IM in 4:10.01 – a couple of tenths better than the time with which she won last year.

She led a Texas 1-2-3 in the race. 200 IM champion Nora McCullagh finished 2nd in 4:11.56, and Maxine Wolters was 3rd in 4:14.89.

TCU’s Kaeleigh Rice finished 4th in 4:19.80.

Top 3 Finishers:

Evie Pfeifer, Texas – 4:10.01 Nora McCullagh, Texas – 4:11.56 Maxine Wolters, Texas – 4:14.89

Men’s 400 IM – Finals

Big 12 Record – Will Licon , Texas, 2015 – 3:36.37

, Texas, 2015 – 3:36.37 Meet Record – Jonathan Roberts, Texas, 2017 – 3:38.18

Estimated NCAA Invite Time – 3:43.81

In a year of great freshman distance swimmers, Texas’ Braden Vines joined the ranks with a Big 12 title and a 3:42.55 in the 400 IM. He’s now ranked 4th among freshman nationally in a year when 3 of the top 5 swimmers coming into this week are freshmen.

Top 3 Finishers:

Braden Vines, Texas – 3:42.55 JohnThomas Larson – 3:47.70 Dayne Odendaal, TCU – 3:51.14

