After Bout with Mono, Joanna Evans is “Looking for some fun stuff” at NC’s (Video)

BIG 12 – MEN AND WOMEN
- Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2
- Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Texas men (22x) & Texas women (6x) (results)
- Live results
- Championship Central
- Time Trials results
Reported by Braden Keith.
WOMEN’S 500 FREE – FINALS
Meet Record – Joanna Evans, Texas, 2017 – 4:36.97
- Big 12 Record – Joanna Evans, Texas, 2017 – 4:35.05
- Estimated NCAA Invite Time – 4:40.59
Texas’ Joanna Evans turned on the jets in finals of the women’s 500 free and broke her own Meet Record with a 4:36.87 in the final. She didn’t swim the race at last year’s Big 12s (declaring a false start instead), but knocked a tenth of a second off her old Meet Record from 2017.
She was effectively on the same splitting as she was in 2017, with one notable difference: in 2017, she was out in 52.78 and split 55.82 on the second hundred. This year, she was out in 53.39, about half-a-second slower, and made most of that up in the next hundred.
Evans has already been 4:35 this year, and so already has her NCAA qualifying slot locked up. Evie Pfeifer’s 4:40.60 for 2nd place is right-on-the-projected-bubble, though she was 4:40.00 mid-season which puts her in a little better position.
Kansas freshman Claire Campbell dropped 4 seconds from her prelim swim to touch in 4:49.58 and win the B-Final.
Top 3 Finishers:
- Joanna Evans, Texas – 4:36.87
- Evie Pfeifer, Texas – 4:40.60
- Remedy Rule, Texas – 4:41.94
Leave a Reply