After Bout with Mono, Joanna Evans is “Looking for some fun stuff” at NC’s (Video)

BIG 12 – MEN AND WOMEN

Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2

Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas men (22x) & Texas women (6x) (results)

Live results

Championship Central

Time Trials results

Reported by Braden Keith.

WOMEN’S 500 FREE – FINALS

Meet Record – Joanna Evans, Texas, 2017 – 4:36.97

Big 12 Record – Joanna Evans, Texas, 2017 – 4:35.05

Estimated NCAA Invite Time – 4:40.59

Texas’ Joanna Evans turned on the jets in finals of the women’s 500 free and broke her own Meet Record with a 4:36.87 in the final. She didn’t swim the race at last year’s Big 12s (declaring a false start instead), but knocked a tenth of a second off her old Meet Record from 2017.

She was effectively on the same splitting as she was in 2017, with one notable difference: in 2017, she was out in 52.78 and split 55.82 on the second hundred. This year, she was out in 53.39, about half-a-second slower, and made most of that up in the next hundred.

Evans has already been 4:35 this year, and so already has her NCAA qualifying slot locked up. Evie Pfeifer’s 4:40.60 for 2nd place is right-on-the-projected-bubble, though she was 4:40.00 mid-season which puts her in a little better position.

Kansas freshman Claire Campbell dropped 4 seconds from her prelim swim to touch in 4:49.58 and win the B-Final.

Top 3 Finishers: